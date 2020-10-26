Europeans Pitch in at Busan’s Virtual Content Market

Busan’s Asian Contents & Film Market has gone wholly online this year, but European producers remain actively involved. At least two European support organizations are participating, helping sales companies and facilitating East-West production meetings.

The European Film Promotion organization is operating a virtual umbrella stand (Oct. 26 -28) that is host to 14 European film sales companies: Best Friend Forever from Belgium; LevelK from Denmark; Films Boutique, M-Appeal, Picture Tree International, Pluto Film and Sola Media from Germany; Intramovies, Fandango and True Colours from Italy; Media Move from Poland/Germany; Filmax and Latido from Spain; and WestEnd Films from the UK.

Companies and their contents are displayed on the ACFM home page. And, ahead of the market, on Oct. 22, EFP and Unifrance held a warm-up event with online presentations by 20 sellers from Europe. More than 30 Asia-based distributors were in attendance.

The companies offerings include several films selected for the, largely virtual, Busan International Film Festival: Italian-Palestinian-Swedish coproduction “200 Meters,” by Ameen Nayfeh; Ismaël El Iraki’s feature debut “Zanka Contact” from France, which True Colours Glorious Films is selling; Julia von Heinz’s political thriller “And Tomorrow The Entire World,” at Films Boutique; and Pluto Film selling world premiere “Rival” by Marcus Lenz.

Thanks to the European Audiovisual Entrepreneurs (EAVE) organization seven producers are hosted. The selected producers can join the online Ties That Bind Industry Pavilion, which serves as their hub for business meetings with co-producing and co-financing partners from Asia.

From Tuesday, the TTB Hub is organizing a series of online meetings characterized as “Industry Circles” with previous TTB graduates. Speakers including Singapore’s Justin Deimen, The Philippines’ Monster Jimenez, Indonesia’s Yulia Evina Bhara, and Japan’s Soga Masumi present mini case studies of the their recently produced films. The intention is to provide insight into production and distribution opportunities in their respective countries.

Additionally, two EAVE producers present their projects at the Asian Project Market: TTB participant Alemberg Ang (vy/ac Productions, from the Philippines) with “6th Finger,” by Sheron Dayoc; and EAVE Producers Workshop graduate Ram Krisna Pokharel (Icefall Productions) with “A River in the Mirror,” by Tashi Gyeltshen.