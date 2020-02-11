×

‘Dogtanian’ Animated Feature In The Works from Cosmos-Maya, Apolo (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dogtanian
CREDIT: Cosmos-Maya

India and Singapore-based animation outfit Cosmos-Maya is driving into the animated feature arena with “Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds,” an adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic novel “The Three Musketeers.”

A co-production with Spain’s Apolo Films, “Dogtanian” is an iconic television property that was first aired on MBS in Japan in 1981, Television Espanola in 1982 and the BBC in 1985. There have been several iterations of the show since, and some 40 years on, it is still airing in more than 100 territories.

Emmy and Annie nominee Doug Langdale (“Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness”) is writing the film script, based on the original written by Claudio Biern Boyd, who is President of Apolo Films. Toni Garcia (“Invizimals”) is set to direct.

Universal has boarded the project, taking SVOD for several territories including the U.K., France and Germany. Spanish partners on the project include TVE, Lusomundo and A Contracorriente, with financial support from ICO, Banco Santander, Sodena and Sonagar.

Cosmos-Maya will part finance, co-produce and distribute exclusively in Asia. The company has set up a state-of-the-art independent studio to produce feature films.

Popular on Variety

Garcia said: “It is fascinating to see the levels of workmanship at the studio. There is a culture of sharing and learning, which positively impacts the quality of the output and delivery time.”

Cosmos-Maya chief executive Anish Mehta added: “With 25 years of rich experience in animation production, and the backing of American private equity firm KKR, which has a controlling stake in Cosmos-Maya, we are well poised for all-round growth.”

“’Dogtanian’ will entertain children as it used to do their parents 40 years ago, following our philosophy: make kids happy,” said Biern Boyd, who wrote the original.

The Cosmos-Maya catalogue includes animated shows “Motu Patlu,” “Inspector Chingum” and “Vir: The Robot Boy.” The company has several upcoming co-productions, including 2D animated series “Galactic Agency” with France’s 100 Animation, for French broadcaster Gulli.

More Film

  • Angelina Jolie Bride of Frankenstein Amy

    Hollywood Still Trying to Put a Ring on Universal's 'Bride of Frankenstein' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Always a bridesmaid, never a bride, the cliche goes, a fate that top filmmakers are still hoping to avoid for a reboot of the iconic movie monster: the Bride of Frankenstein. In the past year alone, figures like Oscar-nominated producer Amy Pascal and freshmen horror sensation John Krasinski have been quietly exploring ways to reimagine [...]

  • Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley

    Solstice Studios Acquires Action-Thriller Pitch 'Bomb Squad' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Solstice Studios has acquired rights to “Bomb Squad,” an original pitch from Greg Kwedar and Clint Bentley, who previously collaborated on “Transpecos.” “Bomb Squad” is an action-thriller about two unlikely partners who team up to stop a serial bomber whose escalating attacks are building to a catastrophic event that will kill millions and destroy America’s [...]

  • Dogtanian

    ‘Dogtanian’ Animated Feature In The Works from Cosmos-Maya, Apolo (EXCLUSIVE)

    India and Singapore-based animation outfit Cosmos-Maya is driving into the animated feature arena with “Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds,” an adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic novel “The Three Musketeers.” A co-production with Spain’s Apolo Films, “Dogtanian” is an iconic television property that was first aired on MBS in Japan in 1981, Television Espanola in 1982 [...]

  • Zachary Levi Cole Sprouse

    Zachary Levi, Cole Sprouse to Star in Music Comedy 'Undercover'

    “Shazam!” star Zachary Levi and “Riverdale’s” Cole Sprouse have boarded Lionsgate’s music-driven comedy “Undercover” from director Steve Pink. Levi will play a down-on-his-luck rocker-turned-father, who secretly joins a group of young musicians in a wedding cover band led by Sprouse. When things start looking up for the band, Levi’s character gets exposed. Mandeville Films’ Todd [...]

  • Golden Glove

    MovieChainer Enlists The Match Factory, Memento Film Distribution, Polygram (EXCLUSIVE)

    In the run to the Berlin Film Festival, MovieChainer, the cloud-based app allowing right-holders to model and track the legal and financial structure of their film projects, has added German sales powerhouse The Match Factory and France’s Memento Film Distribution, to its client roster. Created by the Paris-based production banner Backup Films in 2014,  MovieChainer also [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad