Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor to star in Bollywood Remake of 'The Intern'

Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor
Warner Bros., Azure Entertainment and Ka Productions will co-produce a Hindi-language remake of Nancy Meyers’ 2015 hit “The Intern.” Iconic Indian actors Deepika Padukone (“Chhapaak”) and Rishi Kapoor (“The Body”) will play the roles enacted by Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro respectively in the original.

A director for the still untitled adaptation will be announced shortly. The film is expected to release in 2021.

“ ‘The Intern’ is a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully,” said Kapoor.

Padukone, who launched Ka Productions with acclaimed acid-attack survivor tale “Chhapaak,” said: “I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly.”

“The Intern” is part of an ongoing agreement between Warner and Azure to identify, develop, produce and distribute Warner titles for Indian audiences. Another upcoming collaboration under the deal is an Indian version of Hong Kong’s “Infernal Affairs” film trilogy upon which Warner’s “The Departed,” directed by Martin Scorsese was also based.

“ ‘The Intern’ has been at the top of our list for potential adaptations and this is an enviable talent packaging for the adaptation,” said Denzil Dias, MD of Warner Bros. India.

Azure last year enjoyed box office success with “Badla” a remake of 2016 Spanish hit “The Invisible Guest.” It was co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, and starred Amitabh Bachchan and Tapsee Pannu, The company is also working on other remakes, including Thai hit “Bad Genius,” South Korea’s “The Terror: Live,” and French film “A Gang Story.”

