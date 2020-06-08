‘Dark Noise’ Filming Gets Underway in Sydney

While much of Australia’s film and TV slate is currently being held up over insurance matters, production has now begun near Sydney on low budget feature “Dark Noise.” It is one of the first local films in Australia to start since the end of nationwide coronavirus lockdowns.

The film features the rising star of the British Shakespearean stage Imogen Sage (BBC TV’ “Doctors”) as a young woman foley artist alone in a forest listening for frogs. She hears something she shouldn’t have and stumbles upon a cocaine farm. Other cast includes features Callan Colley (“The Letdown”), Brett Rogers (“Rake”) and Australia’s Leah Vandenberg and Lauren Clair (“Packed To The Rafters,” “Underbelly”).

“Dark Noise” is written and directed by Clara Chong and produced and shot by her partner Ben Allan. Carlo Giacco serves as the film’s composer, while Sam Wilde is the production designer. Production is by Main Course Films company, where Chong and Allan serve as creative directors.

Even before the Australian industry last week launched its protocols for filming in the post-coronavirus era, the pair had already prepared a shooting arrangement that minimizes cast and crew contact. “We had our COVID policy vetted and approved by scientific experts,” said Allan. “I hope that Dark Noise’s production serves as a great example of how using a more streamlined approach to production can keep crews safe and families together, and becomes a model of how to shoot in a post-COVID world.”

Chong has over 25 years of industry experience including “Baraka,” “The Bach Suites” with Yo-Yo-Ma, “Car Song” with Spike Jonze, and the long form documentaries “Qantas: From The Outback To The World” and “Oztrek,” with Jack Thompson for The History Channel and the National Geographic Channel respectively.

Allan has over 1,500 TV commercials credits. His credits also include television series “City Homicide” and “All Saints,” and the feature films “Blue Lies” and “McLean’s Money.”