×

Virus Fears Further Slow Korean Box Office

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Closet Korean mystery drama
CREDIT: CHO WON JIN for CJ Entertainment

Fear of the coronavirus increased its impact on the South Korean cinema industry. Films were cancelled and box office revenues dropped for a second weekend.

Ticket sales fell by some 10%, compared to the previous weekend, which itself followed an already depressed previous session and a slow January.

That caused Megabox to delay its Jeon Do-yeon- and Jung Woo-sung-starring crime thriller “Beasts Clawing at Straws,” from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19. Ukrainian animation “The Stolen Princess,” which had been scheduled to release on Feb. 5, is indefinitely halted.

CJ Entertainment’s “Closet” managed $5.04 million from 681,000 admissions in five days to open on top. Showing on 1,192 screens nationwide, the local mystery drama accounted for 48% of the total weekend box office. Starring Ha Jung-woo (“Ashfall”) and Kim Nam-gil (“The Shameless”), “Closet” is the story of a father who engages an exorcist to help find his missing daughter.

Another Wednesday opener, “Birds of Prey” landed in second. The Warner Bros. release earned $1.98 million over its opening five days.

Popular on Variety

Incurring a week-on-week drop of 68%, Showbox’s modern history drama “The Man Standing Next” fell to third place. It earned $1.2 million for a total of $33.6 million after three weekends. Lotte Cultureworks’ “Hitman: Agent Jun” also took a steep 72% dive on its way to fourth. The action comedy earned $702,000 for a three-weekend total of $17.0 million.

Korean animation “Miniforce: Deeno the King of Dinosaurs” debuted on Thursday and took fifth place. The children’s movie earned $281,000 over four days. “Jojo Rabbit” opened in sixth place, earning $266,000 between Wednesday and Sunday.

More Film

  • Closet Korean mystery drama

    Virus Fears Further Slow Korean Box Office

    Fear of the coronavirus increased its impact on the South Korean cinema industry. Films were cancelled and box office revenues dropped for a second weekend. Ticket sales fell by some 10%, compared to the previous weekend, which itself followed an already depressed previous session and a slow January. That caused Megabox to delay its Jeon [...]

  • Raphael Coleman

    Raphael Coleman, Child Star of 'Nanny McPhee,' Dies at 25

    Raphael Coleman, who starred alongside Emma Thompson and Colin Firth in the 2005 film “Nanny McPhee,” died on Friday after collapsing on a run. He was 25 years old. The British actor appeared in three feature films, “It’s Alive” and “The Fourth Kind” in 2009. He then studied zoology at the University of Manchester before [...]

  • Atom Egoyan

    Film News Roundup: Atom Egoyan's 'Guest of Honour' Lands U.S. Distribution

    In today’s film news roundup, “Guest of Honour” and “Skin Deep: The Battle Over Morgellons” have found distribution and Screen Gems is developing “Urban Legend.” ACQUISITIONS Kino Lorber has acquired U.S. rights to Atom Egoyan’s drama, “Guest of Honour,” starring David Thewlis, Laysla De Oliveira and Luke Wilson. The film premiered at the Venice Film [...]

  • Hildur Gudnadottir - Original Score -

    Hildur Guðnadóttir Wraps Up Her Sweep of an Entire Season's Worth of Scoring Awards

    Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir’s Sunday night Oscar win completed her clean sweep of top show-biz awards over the past five months. The Icelandic-born, Berlin-based cellist-composer won for her dark and disturbing “Joker” score. She also won the BAFTA on Feb. 2, the Critics Choice award on Jan. 12, the inaugural Society of Composers & Lyricists award [...]

  • Charlize Theron Oscars Fashion

    The Most Expensive Jewelry on the Oscars Red Carpet

    Whether the nominees took home a golden statue or not Sunday, it was clear they all looked like winners upon arriving at the 92nd Academy Awards, rocking some of the most expensive jewels and accessories one can only find at the Oscars. Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Zazie Beetz and Gal Gadot were just some a-list [...]

  • Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Thor

    'Thor' Sequel Writing Staff Recruits 'Someone Great's' Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following his Oscar victory for “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi has turned his focus to Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” and gained some help in shaping the script. Sources tell Variety that Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who wrote and directed the Netflix pic “Someone Great,” has joined Waititi to work on the script prior to its production [...]

  • Eminem Oscars

    Eminem Reveals Why He Finally Performed at the Oscars, 17 Years Later (EXCLUSIVE)

    Eminem rarely does interviews, and a conversation about last night’s surprise performance of “Lose Yourself” at the Academy Awards — some 17 years after the song won him an Oscar — would seem rarer still. The performance in many ways was a belated do-over: He’d decided not to attend the ceremony in 2003, leaving his [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad