Coalition of South Asian Film Festivals Sets Full Lineup

The Coalition of South Asian Film Festivals will kick off Oct. 3 with Baba Azmi’s “Mee Raqsam” (I Dance) and close with Prateek Vats’ “Eeb Allay Ooo!” on Oct. 17. The centerpiece film will be Shirish Gurung’s “Lato Kosero” from Nepal. Azmi’s sister the veteran Hindi actress Shabana will present his film.

In-between more than 20 films and shorts will play at the fest, which will also host virtual programs including Q&As with talent and creatives. The films will be streamed on Vimeo’s OTT platform, while the Q&As can be seen on-demand.

The coalition, which comprises South Asian fests from Seattle; Chicago; Washington, D.C.; Mississauga/Toronto; Maryland; Montreal; and Vancouver, will also unspool blocks of shorts covering themes of interest to the South Asian diaspora, the LGBTQI community, racism and love and relationships. Unable to host a festival on the ground due to the coronavirus, CoSAFF formed earlier this year for a virtual event. Information on registration and other details are at cosaff.org.

The full lineup is below:

Ama Khando / Dhondup Tsering Gurung, Nepal

Baato / Lucas Millard, Nepal

Eeb Allay Ooo / Prateek Vats, India (CLOSING NIGHT)

Gamak Ghar / Achal Mishra, India

I’ll Meet You There / Iram Parveen Bilal, USA

Lato Kosero / Shishir Gurung, Nepal (CENTERPIECE)

Maadathy, An Unfairy Tale / Leena Manimekalai, India

Made in Bangladesh / Rubaiyat Hossain, Bangladesh

Mee Raqsam / Baba Azmi, India (OPENING NIGHT)

Mishing (The Apparition) / Bobby Sarma Baruha, India

Pareeksha / Prakash Jha, India

Pride & Protest / Blaise Singh, UK

Sthalpuran (Chronicle Of Space) / Akshay Indikar, India

The False Eye / Rahul Riji Nair, India

Untying The Knot / Zana Shammi, Bangladesh/Canada

Behind the Bhangra Boys / Nance Ackerman, Canada

Hafiz / Amair Javed, Pakistan/ Canada

Knock Knock Knock / Sudhanshu Saria, India

Poet In Two Worlds / Swapnil Kapure, India

Someone to Blame: The Ahmed Timol Inquest / Enver Samuel, South Africa

Voice of Siang / Joor Baruah, India