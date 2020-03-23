×

More Than 500 Cinemas in China Reopen as Coronavirus Threat Recedes

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sheep Without a Shepherd
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hengye Pictures

More than 500 cinema screens have reopened in China, where the coronavirus outbreak is seen to be receding, though box office takings remain minimal as the public is mostly staying away.

State media CGTN reported that 486 theaters were open for business on Friday. On Monday, financial publication Caixin said the number had risen to 507, representing less than 5% of all cinemas in commercial operation prior to the virus outbreak.

Data from private-sector ticketing firm Maoyan showed that venues had opened in five provinces: far-flung Xinjiang; Shangdong, a coastal province that lies between Beijing and Shanghai; southern, landlocked province Sichuan; and two populous coastal regions, Fujian and Guangdong, which border Hong Kong.

The data showed that nationwide revenue on Friday totalled less than $2,000. In Fujian and Guangdong, not a single ticket was sold.

On Monday, China reported no new local cases of the virus, but confirmed 39 infections brought in from overseas, and nine more deaths, all in Wuhan, where the virus had its epicenter. Wuhan has not registered any new cases of Covid-19 for five consecutive days.

Most of the films currently available are re-runs of recent and popular Chinese movies, a move that is intended to minimize risk. According to Maoyan, 2019 Chinese crime thriller “Sheep Without A Shepherd” led the box office chart on Monday, ahead of new release iQIYI-backed animation “Spycies.”

China Film Group, the country’s leading state-owned distributor, and the official distributor of all the Hollywood movies imported on revenue sharing terms, last week unveiled a list of titles for which it would support releases on in which the exhibitors keep all income. These included “Green Book” and “A Dog’s Purpose.” There has been no further sign that their releases are imminent.

Warner Bros. used its Chinese social media site last week to tease a possible release of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” as a helpful bid to reinvigorate Chinese cinema-going. However, it remains without a date, and does not appear on ticketing company websites.

A small number of other titles are expected to release in the next two weeks, including “Into The Rainbow,” (aka “The Wonder: Chasing Rainbows”) a China-New Zealand co-production from 2017 which was originally scheduled to release in China in mid-January.

While the timing of a more significant mass reopening of cinemas is moot, and depends on the decisions of individual provincial governors, as well as the trend in coronavirus cases, some other parts of the Chinese economy are clearly getting back to work.

That has been made evident by renewed buildup of nitrogen dioxide emissions, a byproduct of industrial activity, as observed by the European Space Agency’s satellites, and by growth in the number of point-of-sale transactions processed by Tencent’s financial services operations.

In February and the early part of March, merchants, particularly the smaller merchants who accept QR code payment, were not actually at work and therefore not accepting payment.

As March wore on, however, the POS merchants recovered relatively quickly as consumers began to work and get out and about. More recently, the QR code transaction volume has picked up as the small and medium-sized merchants return to work.

“We are seeing a recovery,” said Tencent chief strategy officer James Mitchell last week on a conference call with financial analysts.

The return-to-work trend in mainland China stands in sharp contrast to the rest of the world, where new cases of coronavirus are escalating fast and governments are taking drastic measure to contain the virus and defray its massive economic damage. Follow all Variety‘s coronavirus coverage here.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi

    Global Economists to U.K. Government: 'Self-Employed Have Been Left Out in the Cold'

    Several economists, academics and directors of research institutions from around the world have written to Rishi Sunak, the U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer, asking the government to extend support to the self-employed. In a letter published in The Times newspaper on Monday, the signatories wrote: “We welcome the support for the employed, but the self-employed [...]

  • Sheep Without a Shepherd

    More Than 500 Cinemas in China Reopen as Coronavirus Threat Recedes

    More than 500 cinema screens have reopened in China, where the coronavirus outbreak is seen to be receding, though box office takings remain minimal as the public is mostly staying away. State media CGTN reported that 486 theaters were open for business on Friday. On Monday, financial publication Caixin said the number had risen to [...]

  • ATTENTION: This Image is part of

    German Producers Call For Shooting Ban as Film Funders Offer Help

    As the coronavirus crisis continues to devastate Germany’s entertainment industry, calls are growing ever louder for an official ban on shooting. At the same time, the country’s film funders have come together to finance an industry rescue package, while leading TV broadcasters are promising to bear a share of the costs of shuttered productions. The [...]

  • Time to Hunt

    Berlin Gala Film 'Time To Hunt' Abandons Theatrical Release, Heads to Netflix

    “Time to Hunt,” the Korean action thriller that had its world premiere last month as a gala screening at the Berlin Film Festival, has given up its theatrical release plans. Instead, it will be released by streaming giant Netflix in mid-April. The move has not sat easily with Contents Panda, the Korean sales company which [...]

  • Milford Sound, Fiordland National Park, South

    New Zealand Moves Into Self Isolation, Closes Cinemas

    Film and TV guilds, regional bodies and representatives of leading companies in New Zealand have joined forces to set up a coronavirus crisis center. The move comes the same day as the government put the entire country into lockdown for four weeks and New Zealand cinemas close for an indefinite period. The Screen Sector COVID-19 [...]

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the premiere of

    Lin-Manuel Miranda Hints at 'In the Heights' Delay: 'A Lot Remains to Be Done'

    Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical adaptation of “In the Heights” could struggle to be ready in time for its big-screen debut, currently set for June 26, if coronavirus concerns delay post-production, the Tony winner suggested Sunday night. Miranda — in a livestream interview with Rosie O’Donnell that was billed as a remounting of her successful daytime talk [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad