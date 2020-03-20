×

Chinese Actor Gao Yunxiang Acquitted in Australian Rape Case

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chinese actor Yunxiang Gao (C) at Downing Centre District Court in Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 04 November 2019. Yunxiang Gao is accused of sexually assaulting a woman multiple times at the luxury Shangri-La hotel in Sydney last year.Chinese actor Yunxiang Gao at Downing Centre District Court in Sydney, Australia - 04 Nov 2019
CREDIT: PETER RAE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Chinese actor Gao Yunxiang was this week acquitted in Australia of multiple rape and sexual assault charges. Producer, Wang Jing was similarly found not guilty on seven counts of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault.

The cases sprang from accusations made in March 2018 that the two men had gone to the Sydney hotel room of a woman with whom they had been partying, after completing filming of Chinese series “Love in Aryana.” There, they were alleged to have taken turns in assaulting her, with one of them raping her. The woman cannot be named for legal reasons.

A jury took one day to deliberate on the charges, and accepted the men’s assertions that the sex was consensual. The judge delivered the jury’s verdict on Thursday.

The cases were previously heard in December last year, but the jury reached a decision on only one case – Gao was found not guilty on one rape charge – and a retrial was ordered. Gao was held in custody for 22 months, until December, and remanded on bail since the December hearing.

Gao’s lawyer said that the prosecutors do not intend to appeal the case again, and that Gao is free to leave Australia and return to China. Gao’s wife Xuan Dong divorced him last year while Gao was in jail in Australia.

Gao, aka Gavin Gao, is best known for his performance in 2014 Qing Dynasty drama “The Palace: The Lost Daughter” and 2015-16 series “The Legend of Miyue”. He also appeared in Johnnie To’s 2012 film “Drug War.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Chinese actor Yunxiang Gao (C) at

    Chinese Actor Gao Yunxiang Acquitted in Australian Rape Case

    Chinese actor Gao Yunxiang was this week acquitted in Australia of multiple rape and sexual assault charges. Producer, Wang Jing was similarly found not guilty on seven counts of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault. The cases sprang from accusations made in March 2018 that the two men had gone to the Sydney hotel room [...]

  • South Africa coronavirus

    As Cameras Keep Rolling in South Africa, Producers Sound 'Urgent' Plea Over Coronavirus Threat

    South African producers are demanding an “urgent all-industry response” to the threat posed by coronavirus, with a leading industry body calling for a coordinated plan from broadcasters and government agencies to address the potential economic fallout of the global pandemic on the local film and TV biz. The Independent Producers Organization (IPO) sounded the alarm [...]

  • Baz Luhrmann

    Baz Luhrmann Confirms Halting of 'Elvis' Project With Tom Hanks

    Australian director Baz Luhrmann says that now is not the moment to be resuming production on his untitled “Elvis” project. The film was halted since last week, when actor Tom Hanks was diagnosed with the corovavirus. In a tweet on Friday afternoon Luhrmann said: “I’m sure it will come as no surprise that this is [...]

  • Taiwan International Documentary Festival

    Taiwan Documentary Festival Halted by Coronavirus Outbreak

    The Taiwan International Documentary Festival, one of the leading documentary film festivals in East Asia has been called off for this year. Organizers blamed the coronavirus outbreak. Its 12th edition had been scheduled to take place May 1-10, 2020. Organizers said that it would be “Postponed to Spring 2021.” “Under the influence of COVID-19 pandemic, [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA National Headquarters in Los Angeles Closed due to Coronavirus

    SAG-AFTRA’s national headquarters in Los Angeles has been closed to minimize the risk of exposure to the coronavirus. Gabrielle Cartereis, president of SAG-AFTRA, notified the 160,000 members of the performers union of the closure of the offices in the mid-Wilshire district in a message sent Friday night. “The safety of our members and staff remains [...]

  • The Dog Doc

    ‘The Dog Doc’: Film Review

    Terminally ill pets and their desperate, distressed caretakers are those that seek Dr. Marty Goldstein’s miraculous help. Yet his unconventional philosophies and radical therapeutic methods are shown in a fairly conventional, albeit deeply affecting, manner in director Cindy Meehl’s “The Dog Doc.” His devotion to the cause of integrative care — a blending of traditional [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad