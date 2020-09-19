China Directors Guild Crowns ‘Wandering Earth,’ Derek Tsang, Wang Xiaoshuai

Chinese sci-fi blockbuster “The Wandering Earth” was named film of the year by the China Film Directors Guild at its annual awards ceremony on Saturday night in Beijing, local media reported.

The award ceremony, which took place coincided with the further re-opening of cinemas in China as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, also presented director of the year award (Hong Kong and Taiwan) to Derek Tsang for his 2019 youth drama “Better Days.” It was the second time that Tsang won the award. He previously won for his 2016 drama “Soul Mate.”

“Better Days” star Zhou Dongyu was named actress of the year, also her second win for this award. In 2018 she won with her performance in “This Is Not What I Expected.”

The actor of the year award went to Wang Jingchun for his portrayal of a father who adopted a boy after losing his son in “So Long, My Son.” The film’s director Wang Xiaoshuai was crowned the director of the year.

Animated fantasy “Ne Zha” earned a special mention from the jury led by Feng Xiaogang. Meng Huo, director of drama “Crossing the Border — ZhaoGuan,” was named young director of the year. Diao Yinan, director and writer of crime thriller “Wild Goose Lake” won scriptwriter of the year award.

Veteran director Li Shaohong (“Baober in Love,” “Stolen Life,” “A City Called Macau”) received a special honor for her contribution to the industry. The 65-year-old was said to have helped a generation of Chinese film stars’ career to take off including actress Zhou Xun and actor Chen Kun.