Cannes to Celebrate Wong Kar-wai's 'In The Mood For Love'

The Cannes Film Festival is to screen a restored version of Wong Kar-wai’s “In The Mood For Love” twenty years after it first premiered on the Croisette.

The festival will screen a restored, 4K version of the timeless romance that starred Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Maggie Cheung. It will be shown as part of the Cannes Classics sidebar.

The May 2000 original played in the official selection and in competition. earning the Hong Kong-based Wong the best director prize, and Leung the best male actor prize that year. The film, noted for its stunning costumes and colourful cinematography also picked up the Grand Prize of the Superior Technical Commission.

The 4K restoration of the film made from the original negative was lead by Criterion and L’Immagine Ritrovata under the supervision of Wong. After the festival, the restored film will enjoy selected theatrical re-releases, starting in the summer of 2020, in France and other international territories.

The festival said that it expects Wong to attend the Cannes screening.

