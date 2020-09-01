BTS Movie’s Release Delayed in South Korea Due to Coronavirus

The South Korean release of a new film about K-pop superstars BTS has been indefinitely delayed, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The documentary film “Break The Silence: The Movie” had been scheduled for a Sept. 10 release in South Korean theaters. However, the Yonhap news agency said Wednesday that it will not go ahead on that date.

The band’s label Big Hit Entertainment blamed the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the country, which is notably centered on capital city and entertainment hub Seoul.

The film is scheduled to be the fourth theatrical film release featuring the band. It was set for rollout in 70 markets on Sept. 10 and more than 40 other territories from Sept. 24. Big Hit Entertainment said that overseas releases may still go ahead according to previously announced schedules, but those plans may also change.

The film is produced by Big Hit Three Sixty, a subsidiary of Big Hit Entertainment. It follows the group during the 2019 “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Several other film releases in South Korea have been postponed by the recent surge in coronavirus cases. They include: X-Men spinoff “The New Mutants,” Disney’s “Mulan” and Korean titles “Beauty Water” and “The Golden Holiday.”

In addition to the chart success of “Dynamite,” BTS performed during Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards. Earlier in the evening, the group was awarded best pop, best group, best K-pop and best choreography.

BTS’s latest single arrived six months after the release of the group’s fourth studio album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” which dropped in February. The “Dynamite” music video became an instant record-holder for highest number of YouTube viewers for a video premiere. On Aug. 23, it also set a new YouTube record for views in the first 24 hours of release and topped 100 million views in that time period, beating the prior record holder, Blackpink’s “How You Like That.”