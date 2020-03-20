×

Baz Luhrmann Confirms Halting of ‘Elvis’ Project With Tom Hanks

Baz Luhrmann
CREDIT: Pete Summers/REX/Shutterstock

Australian director Baz Luhrmann says that now is not the moment to be resuming production on his untitled “Elvis” project. The film was halted since last week, when actor Tom Hanks was diagnosed with the corovavirus.

In a tweet on Friday afternoon Luhrmann said: “I’m sure it will come as no surprise that this is not the moment to be resuming production on the film. Please know that this is in now way a reflection our commitment to making the movie here in Queensland. In fact we are not even taking our sets down, simply locking up the creative space over the next few days.”

“I have spoken to the premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, and we all agree that right now, this is the time for people all over the world, from all walks of life, to be at home indoors, with their loved ones (washing our hands five time a day).

“All going well we have a passionate conviction to be back here on the Gold Coast, picking up where we left off as soon as the time is right. Baz.”

 

Baz Luhrmann on Twitter

 

More to follow

 

 

 

    Baz Luhrmann Confirms Halting of 'Elvis' Project With Tom Hanks

