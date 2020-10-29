‘A Balance’ and ‘Three’ Win Busan Festival’s Competition Awards

The Busan International Film Festival concluded its 25th edition on Friday with the announcement of prizes across its multiple sections. The competitive New Currents section saw the top prize shared between “A Balance” from Japanese director Harumoto Yujiro and “Three,” a Kazakhstan-Korea- Uzbekistan co-venture directed by Pak Ruslan.

The festival operated a hybrid format, with most events shifted online due to the coronavirus outbreak alongside a handful of in-person screenings at the Busan Cinema Center. It reported that over its ten day run (Oct. 21-30) it had attracted 20,100 visitors to its onsite screenings. Its aggregate online visitors numbered just 30,200 for its BIFF Forum, Asia Contents Awards, the Asian Film Awards, and the Master Class lecture.

More to follow.

New Currents Award

Winner 1: “A Balance” dir. Harumoto Yujiro (Japan)

Winner 2: “Three” dir. Pak Ruslan (Kazakhstan/Korea/Uzbekistan)

Kim Jiseok Award

Winner 1: “Drowning in Holy Water” dir. Navid Mahmoudi (Afghanistan/Iran)

Winner 2: “The Slaughterhouse” dir. Abbas Amini (Iran)

BIFF Mecenat Award

Winner 1: “The Art of Living in Danger” dir. Mina Keshavarz (Iran/Germany)

Winner 2: “Sister J” dir. Lee Soojung (Korea)

Special Mention: “Self-portrait 2020” dir. Lee Dongwoo (Korea)

Sonje Award

Winner 1: “Georgia” dir. Jayil Pak (Korea)

Winner 2: “Mountain Cat” dir Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir (Mongolia/U.K.)

Actor & Actress of the Year Award

Winner 1: Jisoo in “Our Joyful Summer Days” (Korea)

Winner 2: LIM Seong-mi in “Fighter” (Korea)

Flash Forward Award (voted for by audience members)

Winner: “Tigers” dir. Ronnie Sandahl (Sweden/Italy/Denmark)

FIPRESCI Award

Winner: “Summer Blur” dir. Han Shuai (China)

NETPAC Award

Winner: “Fighter” dir. Jero Yun (Korea)

DGK-Megabox Award

Winner 1: “Young Adult Matters” dir. Lee Hwan (Korea)

Winner 2: “Good Person” dir. Jung Wook (Korea)

CGV Arthouse Award

Winner: “Good Person” dir. Jung Wook (Korea)

KTH Award

Winner 1: Snowball dir. Lee Woo-jung (Korea)

Winner 2: “Young Adult Matters” dir. Lee Hwan (Korea)

KBS Independent Film Award

Winner: “Limecrime” dirs. Lee Seunghwan, Yoo Jaewook | Korea