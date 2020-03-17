×

‘Avatar’ Sequels Halt Production in New Zealand Due to Virus Outbreak

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Avatar
CREDIT: Disney

Production of three “Avatar” sequels in New Zealand has been put on hold as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak.

Sources at the New Zealand Film Commission confirmed a postponement “until further notice” after local reports emerged Tuesday that crew members had received emails from the producers announcing an immediate suspension of production.

The film’s executive team had been due to fly from Los Angeles to New Zealand on Friday, and to resume a block of shooting at the Stone Street Studios in Wellington. They will not now travel. It is not known if that group included director James Cameron.

“We’ve delayed it. We had plans to come down Friday night with a group of people and start back up and we made the decision to hold off and continue working here [Los Angeles], and come down there a little bit later than we’d planned,” producer, Jon Landau told the New Zealand Herald newspaper

“We’re in the midst of a global crisis and this is not about the film industry. I think everybody needs to do now whatever we can do, as we say here, to flatten the [coronavirus] curve.”

Since the middle of last year, the shooting has alternated between studios at Kumeu near Auckland and at Stone Street in Wellington, in order that sets can be built at one studio while filming goes ahead at the other facility. Landau previously told Variety that the current production schedule spans two and a half movies. The alternating production schedule also means that post production and visual effects – much of which is headed for Wellington’s Park Road Post and Weta Digital – can be started without waiting for the entire lensing process to be completed.

Being shot in stereoscopic 3D, the film uses large amounts of motion capture footage and visual effects. There is no natural exterior filming.Stone Street Studios, New Zealand

New release dates for the four Avatar sequels were announced last month: “Avatar 2” is set for Dec. 17, 2021. “Avatar 3” is scheduled for Dec. 2023. “Avatar 4” is set for Dec. 2025. “Avatar 5” is scheduled for Dec. 2027.

In the last few days, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced some of the world’s strictest virus-inspired travel restrictions. Effective from last Sunday, all international visitors to New Zealand must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, with the exception of those from Pacific island nations. Ardern called the measures “unprecedented and far-reaching.”

With confirmation of three new cases on Tuesday, New Zealand now has 12 incidences of coronavirus infection. To date there have been no fatalities.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Avatar

    'Avatar' Sequels Halt Production in New Zealand Due to Virus Outbreak

    Production of three “Avatar” sequels in New Zealand has been put on hold as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak. Sources at the New Zealand Film Commission confirmed a postponement “until further notice” after local reports emerged Tuesday that crew members had received emails from the producers announcing an immediate suspension of production. The film’s [...]

  • AMC movie theater placeholder

    AMC Theatres to Close for Six to 12 Weeks

    AMC Theatres announced on Monday that it will close all theaters nationwide for six to 12 weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision came as governors of a dozen states announced closures of movie theaters on Sunday and Monday, and as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued strict guidelines limiting public [...]

  • 'The Toll' Review: Stuck in a

    'The Toll': Film Review

    A rideshare with a giggly geek driver who may be a serial killer. The staggering-through-the-ink-black-woods-with-nothing-but-a-flashlight look and mood of “The Blair Witch Project.” A mystic schlock demon like Candyman, the Slender Man, or the spectral figures from “The Strangers.” A Victrola in the middle of the road, cranking an ancient warbly ditty à la “The [...]

  • Birds of Prey

    'Birds of Prey' Will Be Released on VOD Early

    Warner Bros. will make “Birds of Prey,” a spinoff of 2017’s “Suicide Squad,” available for digital purchase on March 24, earlier than its anticipated video-on-demand release. The film is expected to cost $19.99 to buy on platforms such as Amazon and iTunes, and will be available for rental in April, the studio confirmed to Variety. [...]

  • Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds

    Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1 Million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada

    Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have announced that they’ve donated $1 million to two hunger relief organizations on the frontlines helping some of the most vulnerable populations during the coronavirus pandemic. “I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an a–hole,” Reynolds wrote on his Twitter feed. “If you can help, visit, http://FeedingAmerica.org  and/or http://FoodBanksCanada.ca.” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad