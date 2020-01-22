×

Australia Box Office Drops 2% in 2019

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ride Like A Girl
CREDIT: LACHLAN MOORE

Cinema box office in Australia dipped by 2% in 2019 to an annual total of A$1.23 billion, or $841 million, according to data from the Motion Picture Distributors Association of Australia. That was the country’s third highest figure in local currency terms, but it also shows the theatrical industry to be rangebound since 2015.

Australian-made films took over A$40m ($27.4 million) in 2019, down from A$57 million ($£9.0 million) in 2018. The MPDAA took comfort in confirming that three of the ten top grossing local films were directed by women. The highest was “Ride Like a Girl,” directed by Rachel Griffiths, which has taken A$11.7 million ($8.01 million) to date.

Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame” was the highest grossing film in 2019, breaking box office records for opening day (A$10.3 million, $7.05 million) and for the opening weekend (A$34.1 million, $23.4 million). The film’s opening day was also the highest single-day box office on record in Australia.

“Although there are still many challenges posed by increasing alternative entertainment options, and the threat of piracy, Australia is still one of the healthiest cinema markets in the world in terms of average admission rates per capita,” said Brian Pritchett, chairman of the MPDAA, and MD of Paramount Pictures Australia.

Popular on Variety

The MPDAA said that theatrical cinema is losing the battle against online piracy, and that it is having a hard time making its case. “Despite content being widely available at lower costs, the percentage of Australians consuming movies unlawfully grew in 2019. The distribution and exhibition communities face the ongoing challenge of demonstrating the impact of even occasional piracy on the local and global creative industries,” it said in a statement.

More Film

  • Ride Like A Girl

    Australia Box Office Drops 2% in 2019

    Cinema box office in Australia dipped by 2% in 2019 to an annual total of A$1.23 billion, or $841 million, according to data from the Motion Picture Distributors Association of Australia. That was the country’s third highest figure in local currency terms, but it also shows the theatrical industry to be rangebound since 2015. Australian-made [...]

  • Harvey WeinsteinHarvey Weinstein court hearing, New

    Hairdresser Will Be Star Witness at Weinstein Trial

    She was raised on a dairy farm in Washington state. She left home as a teenager, fleeing a troubled childhood. At 25, she came to Los Angeles to become an actress. She went on auditions, got cast in a few commercials — but nothing more than that. In recent years, her primary job was cutting [...]

  • Jack Kehoe dead

    Jack Kehoe, 'Serpico' and 'Midnight Run' Actor, Dies at 85

    Jack Kehoe, best known for his roles in the Al Pacino-led crime drama “Serpico” and “Midnight Run,” died on Jan. 10 at a nursing home in Los Angeles. He was 85. The actor suffered a debilitating stroke in 2015, which left him inactive in recent years. Kehoe also appeared in several Academy Award-winning films during [...]

  • The Last Full Measure

    'The Last Full Measure': Film Review

    The story of William Pitsenbarger, a U.S. Air Force Pararescue medic who risked his life in Vietnam to aid his comrades, as well as the decades-later efforts of fellow vets to see him posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, is undeniably moving — which goes a long way toward explaining how Todd Robinson enlisted an [...]

  • The Grand Grandmaster

    Hong Kong and China Box Office to Take Separate Directions at Chinese New Year

    In the more than six months that protest movements have rocked Hong Kong, a whole range of business sectors have become color-coded, as both Beijing-loyal blue elements and yellow pro-democracy forces have weaponized the economy. Companies on the front line include leading bank HSBC, airline Cathay Pacific and even the subway operator MTRC. Effects range [...]

  • Parasite

    'Parasite' Puts Modern Spin on Film's Long History of Haves vs Have-Nots

    Every filmmaker hopes to make a good movie, but sometimes the impact is bigger than expected. Neon’s “Parasite” is one example of a 2019 film hitting a nerve. Writer-director Bong Joon Ho’s film has been praised for its originality and daring shifts in tone. It also has resonance due to its subject matter: the gap [...]

  • 1917 Movie

    How the '1917' Special Effects Makeup Team Created Realistic Dead Bodies

    Prior to working on “1917,” special effects artist Tristan Versluis had designed no more than five or six corpses. But Sam Mendes, director of the WWI drama, which has garnered 10 Oscar nominations, needed Versluis, who picked up one of those noms in the hair and makeup category, to create 30 corpses and dead horses, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad