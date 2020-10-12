‘Quo vadis, Aida?’ Wins International Competition at Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival

Jasmila Žbanić’s “Quo Vadis, Aida?” and Azra Deniz Okyay’s “Ghosts” won best film in the international and national competitions, respectively, at Turkey’s Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, the 57th edition of which concluded on Saturday.

Unable to attend the festival due to the pandemic, Žbanić sent a video message in which she said: “This film came about through the collaboration of nine different countries. I emphasize this because I think now, more than ever, we need to show that we’re trying to understand each other better by telling our different stories together. This award will help the film to be watched by more people, as well as bringing us together through our love of cinema and for each other.”

Iranian director Massoud Bakhshi won best director for “Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness.” Natasa Stork won best actress for “Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time.” The best actor award was shared by Ali Suliman for his performance in “200 Meters” and Salim Daw for his role in “Gaza Mon Amour.”

In the national awards for Turkish cinema, apart from best film, “Ghosts” also won best director, editing, supporting actor and supporting actress.

The Awards

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM COMPETITION

Best Film: “Quo Vadis, Aida?” dir. Jasmila Žbanić

Best Director: Massoud Bakhshi (“Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness”)

Best Actor: Ali Suliman (“200 Meters”), Salim Daw (“Gaza Mon Amour”)

Best Actress: Natasa Stork (“Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time”)

NATIONAL FEATURE FILM COMPETITION

Best Film: “Ghosts” dir. Azra Deniz Okyay

Dr. Avni Tolunay Special Jury Prize: “Fractured,” dir. Fikret Reyhan

Behlül Dal Best First Film Award: Ferit Karol (“Penny Bank”)

Best Director: Azra Deniz Okyay (“Ghosts”)

Cahide Sonku Award: Asiye Dinçsoy, Betül Esener, Dudu Yetik (“It’s All About Peace and Harmony”)

Best Screenplay: Tunç Şahin (“Two Types of People”)

Best Actress: Tuğçe Yolcu, Süreyya Kilimci, Elif Ürse, Gülçin Kültür Şahin, Canan Atalay (“Fractured”)

Best Actor: Ahmet Mümtaz Taylan (“Weasel”)

Best Cinematography: Hayk Kirakosyan (“In the Shadows”)

Best Music: Greg Dombrowski (“In the Shadows”)

Best Editing: Ayris Alptekin (“Ghosts”)

Best Art Director: Armen Ghazaryan (“In the Shadows”)

Best Supporting Actress: Nalan Kuruçim (“Ghosts”), Nezaket Erden (“Two Types of People”)

Best Supporting Actor: Emrah Özdemir (“Ghosts”)

Turkish Film Critics’ Association (SİYAD) AwarD: “In the Shadows,” dir. Erdem Tepegöz

Film Directors’ Association (Film-Yön) Best Director Award: “In the Shadows,” dir. Erdem Tepegöz

NATIONAL DOCUMENTARY FILM COMPETITION

Best Film: “Phases of Matter,” dir. Deniz Tortum

Special Jury Prize: “Mimaroglu: The Robinson of Manhattan Island,” dir. Serdar Kökçeoğlu

NATIONAL SHORT FILM COMPETITION

Best Film: “Mamaville,” dir. Irmak Karasu

Special Jury Prize: “The Thousand and One Nights,” dir. Mahsum Taşkın

The festival is hosted by the Municipality of Antalya with the support of the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Culture and Tourism.