Taiwanese Actor Alien Huang Dies at 36

Taiwanese singer, actor and entrepreneur Alien Huang (aka Huang Hong-Sheng) has died. He was 36.

Local police confirmed that Huang’s body was found on Wednesday morning (local time) at his home in the Beitou district of Taipei. The cause of death has yet to be determined, but his manager is expected to make a statement later.

Local media has published multiple details that have yet to be corroborated. According to Apple Daily Taiwan, Huang was wearing a top but no underwear at the time of his death, and blood stains were found on the floor. Huang’s body was found lying in the corridor outside the bathroom, United Daily News reported. The bathtub was filled with water and the air-conditioner was on, the report said. No drugs, alcohol or signs of forced entry were found.

Security camera footage showed that Huang returned home by himself at 7.15 p.m. on Tuesday, and did not leave again, local media said. Huang’s father arrived at the home at about 11 a.m. and discovered his son lying on the floor motionless. He then called the police. Huang made his last social media appearance with an Instagram Stories post of him playing with a dog on Sept. 15.

A former member of the Japanese-based boy band HC3, and also of Taiwanese band Cosmo, Huang (aka Xiao Gui or Little Ghost) had built a wide-ranging career that includes movies “Din Tao: Leader of the Parade” and the recent “Acting out of Love.”

But he is better known as an actor in numerous TV dramas and latterly as a regular on variety shows, including “100% Entertainment” with Show Lo, and “Mr. Player” with Jacky Wu.

In 2008 Huang also established Alien Evolution Studio, a clothing brand that is still in business.

Condolences poured in from Taiwan’s entertainment industry and fans. Huang’s former best friend and partner, singer-actor Lo, expressed shock in an Instagram Stories post. Singer-actress Raine Yang, who dated Huang while they were still in school, said via her manager that the agony of learning about the sudden death of her first love was indescribable.

Huang is the third Asian celebrity to have died at the age of 36 in three consecutive days. Japanese actress Ashina Sei is reported to have died by suicide on Sept. 14. Korean actress Oh In-hye was initially rescued from a suicide attempt, but eventually died in hospital.

If you or anyone you know in the U.S. is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources. In other territories, please call your local suicide hotline.

https://instagram.com/stories/showlo/2399267249910538943?igshid=ucpxii0st954