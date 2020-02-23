×

Weydemann Bros. boards Argentinean, Malaysian Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jakob, Jonas Weydemann
CREDIT: System Crasher

Berlin-based Weydemann Bros. is expanding its international co-production activities with new projects from Argentina and Malaysia.

Argentinean director-producer team Celina Murga and Juan Villegas are partnering with Jakob and Jonas Weydemann on the upcoming relationship drama “El olor del pasto recien cortado” (“The Smell of Freshly Cut Grass”).

Directed by Murga and written and produced by Villegas, the film follows a married couple, Pablo and Natalia, both university professors, who each embark on entangled affairs with their respective students, Luciana and Gonzalo. Like two sides of the same coin, the first half of the film revolves around Pablo and Luciana, with the second half centering on Natalia and Gonzalo.

Dolores Fonzi (“The Summit,” “The Future Ahead,” “Truman”) is set play the lead role of Natalia.

Murga’s works include the 2014 Berlin competition player “The Third Side of the River,” which was exec produced Martin Scorsese, and 2008’s award-winning “A Week Alone,” which Murga co-wrote with Villegas.

Among Villegas’ recent credits is 2019 Cannes Acid screener “Las Vegas,” which he wrote and directed; he likewise produced “The Third Side of the River.”

Popular on Variety

“The Smell of Freshly Cut Grass” is backed by Argentina’s Instituto Nacional de Cinematografia y las Artes Audiovisuals (INCAA) and from regional German funder Filmstiftung NRW. Production is set to start this year in Buenos Aires, with part of the post-production to take place in Germany.

The Weydemanns are also on board to co-produce Malaysian helmer Amanda Nell Eu’s “Tiger Stripes.”

Eu’s feature debut follows a carefree 11-year-old girl who suddenly starts experiencing horrifying physical changes. As her body morphs at an alarming and frightening rate, she struggles to conceal her grotesque alterations — until she decides that she no longer wants to hide from the world.

The project in 2018 won the Hubert Bals Fund’s Bright Future development support at Rotterdam and the Talents Tokyo Award, and last year picked up the Sitges Pitchbox Award at the Network of Asian Fantastic Films at Bucheon.

Foo Fei Ling is producing for Ghost Grrrl Pictures, a Malaysia-based company specializing in producing female-centric films from Southeast Asia. Fran Borgia of Singapore production house Akanga Film Asia and Yulia Evina Bhara of Indonesian production outfit KawanKawan Media are co-producing.

“Tiger Stripes,” which is expected to receive German regional funding, is scheduled to start principal photography in Malaysia later this year.

More Film

  • KARNAWAL

    Beta Cinema Celebrates ‘Karnawal’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Beta Cinema has acquired international sales rights to debut Argentine director Juan Pablo Félix’s “Karnawal,” winner of the Le Film Français, Ciné Plus, Gomedia and Titrafilm awards at December’s Ventana Sur. “Karnawal” featured co-producers from five countries: Argentina’s Bikini Films, Brazil’s 3 Moinhos Produçoes, Chile’s Picardía Films, Mexico’s Phototaxia Pictures, Norway’s Norsk Filmproduksjon and Bolivia’s [...]

  • Italian Xmas movie

    Italy's True Colours Scores Slew of Early EFM Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    Italian sales company True Colours has scored multiple sales at the EFM on several titles including Christmas comedy “Once Upon a Time in Bethlehem,” which was Italy’s top-grossing domestic title in 2019. “Bethlehem,” which scored roughly $17 million domestically, toplines comic duo Ficarra and Picone as a thief and a priest who time-travel to Palestine [...]

  • All-the-dead-ones

    Caetano Gotardo, Marco Dutra Talk Berlin Competition Entry ‘All the Dead Ones’

    Directed by Caetano Gotardo and Marco Dutra, Brazilian Berlin competition entry “All the Dead Ones” kicks off in Belle Epoque 1899 São Paulo. Ana, the daughter of a plantation owner and her nun sister attempt persuade a reluctant Ina, a former slave, to perform an ancient African ritual to cure their mother. A time warp [...]

  • The Daughter

    Caramel, Mod, Film Factory Unveil Manuel Martin Cuenca’s ‘The Daughter’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Caramel Films has boarded Manuel Martin Cuenca’s “The Daughter,” produced by Fernando Bovaira (“The Others” ) at Mod Producciones and Cuenca’s own La Loma Blanca. Pic was unveiled at Berlin’s European Film Market by its sales agent, Film Factory Entertainment. Set to be released in Spain by Caramel in late 2020, “The Daughter” marks the [...]

  • Sugar Rush

    Berlin: Nigeria's FilmOne Makes Global Push With China-South Africa Pact (EXCLUSIVE)

    FilmOne Entertainment, the Nigerian distributor and production company, has gone into production on the first movie to cash in on the $1 million film fund it launched with China’s Huahua Media and South Africa’s Empire Entertainment in December. “Kambili,” by director Kayode Kasum, is the first of what FilmOne co-founder Moses Babatope expects to be [...]

  • High Ground

    Berlinale Gala Player 'High Ground' With Simon Baker Sells to Samuel Goldwyn (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ahead of its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, Stephen Maxwell Johnson’s “High Ground” has found a U.S. home with Samuel Goldwyn. The film, headlined by Simon Baker, is represented in international markets by pan-European group Playtime and is having a gala screening at the festival. Set in 1919, “High Ground” tells the story [...]

  • The Crossing

    TrustNordisk Sells WWII Norwegian Family Drama 'The Crossing' to the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

    TrustNordisk has sold “The Crossing,” an inspiring WWII-set Norwegian family drama, to the U.S and a string of Eastern European countries. The movie was picked up by Menemsha Entertainment for the U.S. and by Cinemania Group for former Yugoslavia. Produced by Norwegian company Maipo, “The Crossing” tells the story of 10-year-old Gerda and her brother [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad