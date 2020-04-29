Rishi Kapoor, Indian Film Legend, Dead at 67

Rishi Kapoor, one of India’s most loved film actors, best known for his romantic roles, has died. He was 67.

Kapoor was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. “He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital,” his brother Randhir told Indian media on Wednesday.

Kapoor died on Thursday morning, a day after the disappearance of another Indian star, Irrfan Khan.

Kapoor was first diagnosed with cancer in 2018, and received treatment initially in the U.S., before returning to India late in 2019. He has been hospitalized in India several times since with a variety of complications.

Despite his health problems, Kapoor recently announced that he would co-star with Deepika Padukone in a remake of Hollywood hit “The Intern.” But his regular social media activity has gone quiet since the beginning of April.

After a cameo in his father Raj Kapoor’s 1955 “Shree 420,” Kapoor debuted as a child actor in his father Raj Kapoor’s 1970 magnum opus “Mera Naam Joker.” Often nicknamed Chintoo, Kapoor appeared in his first film, as a romantic lead, in 1973’s “Bobby,” also directed by Raj Kapoor.

“We all followed his romance with Dimple Kapadia, but it was his other co-star, Neetu Singh that he ended up marrying. And they stayed together until he died,” one fan told Variety. “He was so good in so many light-hearted comedies like ‘Rafoo Chakar,’ with Singh, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony,’ with Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Khel Khel Mein,’ and ‘Hum Kisise Kum Nahin,’ with Zeenat Aman all in the 1970s. His films were characterized by great songs and simple plots.

In recent years, Kapoor transitioned to playing character roles.

One of his most recent on screen appearance was in Bollywood comedy “102 Not Out,” opposite his regular screen partner Amitabh Bachchan. His last appearance was “The Body,” a remake of Oriol Paulo’s 2012 Spanish film of the same name.

Bachchan tweeted: “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !”

Naman Ramachandran and Shali Dore also contributed to this report.