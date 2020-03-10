×

‘Military Wives’ Actor Jason Flemyng Boards Stephen Graham’s ‘Boiling Point’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Manori's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jason Flemyng
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Actor Stephen Graham’s first project under his newly launched production banner, “Boiling Point,” has rounded out its cast with “Military Wives” actor Jason Flemyng and a host of others.

The actor, whose credits include film “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and Sky Atlantic series “Save Me,” will be joined by Taz Skylar (“Warheads,” “The Kill Team”), Ray Panthaki (“Colette,” “Official Secrets,” “Away) and Malachi Kirby (“Curfew,” “Black Mirror”).

They joined previously announced cast members, including Graham and Vinette Robinson (“A Christmas Carol,” “The A Word”).

As revealed by Variety, “Boiling Point” will see Graham playing a head chef navigating the relentless pressure of his kitchen. Production began on the film this week.

The “Irishman” actor formed Matriarch with his partner, actor Hannah Walters, with a remit of providing a platform to underrepresented voices and stories out of the U.K.

“Boiling Point” is a feature-length version of the eponymous short film starring Graham, which was nominated for Best British Short at the 2019 British Independent Film Awards. The project was written and directed by Philip Barantini, who is also set to helm the feature.

Bart Ruspoli’s Ascendant Films is producing the feature in association with Matriarch Productions, Burton Fox Films and Three Little Birds Pictures. Ruspoli and Hester Ruoff are producing for Ascendant and partner Burton Fox, while Graham and Walters are executive producers for Matriarch Productions. Executive producers for Three Little Birds include Barantini, Sara Sehdev and Samantha Warham.

Barantini will direct from his own script, which was co-written with James Cummings.

Hester Ruoff of Burton Fox Films said: “Having worked with director Barantini, DoP Matt Lewis and producer Bart Ruspoli before, it is a joy to be joining forces again to create more ‘on screen magic’ — with the added bonus of having Matriarch join the family.”

Graham and Walters of Matriarch Productions added: “We are hugely excited to be starting on ‘Boiling Point’ along with our fantastic cast and crew.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Jason Flemyng

    'Military Wives' Actor Jason Flemyng Boards Stephen Graham's 'Boiling Point' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Actor Stephen Graham’s first project under his newly launched production banner, “Boiling Point,” has rounded out its cast with “Military Wives” actor Jason Flemyng and a host of others. The actor, whose credits include film “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and Sky Atlantic series “Save Me,” will be joined by Taz Skylar (“Warheads,” “The [...]

  • A view of the awarded during

    Spain’s Malaga Festival Postponed

    MADRID — Spain’s Malaga Festival, the country’s biggest festival dedicated to Spanish and Latin American films and TV, has been postponed, the Malaga Town Hall announced Tuesday. No new date has been suggested for the event. Via Twitter, Municipal authorities adduced “uncertainty generated by the evolution of coronavirus” as the reason for the postponement. “Although [...]

  • Sony Delays Release of 'Peter Rabbit

    Sony Delays Release of 'Peter Rabbit 2' Until August Amid Coronavirus Disruption

    Sony is to push back the release of “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” until Aug. 7, Variety has confirmed. The James Corden-voiced live-action and CGI family sequel had been due to launch in the U.K. and European markets on March 27. The U.S. was set to follow on April 3. Given the theatrical disruptions beginning [...]

  • Cannes 2019

    Cannes Film Festival Not Covered By Insurance in Case of Cancellation (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Cannes Film Festival is among a number of events in France hanging in the balance in the face of the coronavirus outbreak and the government’s recent ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people. In the event of a cancellation, however, the festival won’t be able to rely on an insurance claim. The festival [...]

  • Prague Czech Republic Film Business

    Prague Film Festival Called Off Amid Coronavirus Fears

    The Prague International Film Festival is the latest industry event to be canceled in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak. Organizers confirmed Tuesday that the event, also known as Febiofest, is canceled until further notice and will aim to be rescheduled later in the year. The cancellation follows a ban by the Czech Ministry [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad