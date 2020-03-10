‘Military Wives’ Actor Jason Flemyng Boards Stephen Graham’s ‘Boiling Point’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor Stephen Graham’s first project under his newly launched production banner, “Boiling Point,” has rounded out its cast with “Military Wives” actor Jason Flemyng and a host of others.

The actor, whose credits include film “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and Sky Atlantic series “Save Me,” will be joined by Taz Skylar (“Warheads,” “The Kill Team”), Ray Panthaki (“Colette,” “Official Secrets,” “Away) and Malachi Kirby (“Curfew,” “Black Mirror”).

They joined previously announced cast members, including Graham and Vinette Robinson (“A Christmas Carol,” “The A Word”).

As revealed by Variety, “Boiling Point” will see Graham playing a head chef navigating the relentless pressure of his kitchen. Production began on the film this week.

The “Irishman” actor formed Matriarch with his partner, actor Hannah Walters, with a remit of providing a platform to underrepresented voices and stories out of the U.K.

“Boiling Point” is a feature-length version of the eponymous short film starring Graham, which was nominated for Best British Short at the 2019 British Independent Film Awards. The project was written and directed by Philip Barantini, who is also set to helm the feature.

Bart Ruspoli’s Ascendant Films is producing the feature in association with Matriarch Productions, Burton Fox Films and Three Little Birds Pictures. Ruspoli and Hester Ruoff are producing for Ascendant and partner Burton Fox, while Graham and Walters are executive producers for Matriarch Productions. Executive producers for Three Little Birds include Barantini, Sara Sehdev and Samantha Warham.

Barantini will direct from his own script, which was co-written with James Cummings.

Hester Ruoff of Burton Fox Films said: “Having worked with director Barantini, DoP Matt Lewis and producer Bart Ruspoli before, it is a joy to be joining forces again to create more ‘on screen magic’ — with the added bonus of having Matriarch join the family.”

Graham and Walters of Matriarch Productions added: “We are hugely excited to be starting on ‘Boiling Point’ along with our fantastic cast and crew.”