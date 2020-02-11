‘Irishman’ Star Stephen Graham Sets Up First Project ‘Boiling Point’ Under Matriarch (EXCLUSIVE)

×

'Irishman' Star Stephen Graham Sets Up First Project 'Boiling Point' Under Matriarch

Boiling Point
“Irishman” star Stephen Graham will play a head chef navigating the relentless pressure of his kitchen in the feature film “Boiling Point” – the first project set up under Graham’s newly formed Matriarch Productions.

As revealed by Variety last month, Graham formed Matriarch with his partner, the actor Hannah Walters, with a remit of providing a platform to underrepresented voices and stories out of the U.K.

“Boiling Point” is a feature-length version of the eponymous short film starring Graham, which was nominated for Best British Short at the 2019 British Independent Film Awards. The project was written and directed by Philip Barantini, who is also set to helm the feature.

The cast includes Jason Isaacs (“Harry Potter,” “Hotel Mumbai”) and Vinette Robinson (“A Christmas Carol,” “The A Word”), all of whom feature in the orbit of head chef Andy McLeod (Graham), who tries to keep his restaurant functioning on the busiest day of the year in the run-up to Christmas.

Isaacs stars as Alistair Skye, a celebrity chef and ex-mentor of Andy’s, while Robinson plays Andy’s sous-chef Carly.

Bart Ruspoli’s Ascendant Films is producing the feature in association with Matriarch Productions. Ruspoli and Hester Ruoff are producing for Ascendant and partner Burton Fox, while Graham and Walters are executive producers for Matriarch Productions. Barantini will direct from his own script, which was co-written with James Cummings.

Graham and Walters said: “We are delighted to bring this short to life again with our partners Ascendant Films and in setting up Matriarch Productions hope to continue developing stories that give young and first-time writers and directors an opportunity. We, too, will be mindful of improving representation behind the scenes on all Matriarch projects.”

Ruspoli added: “We at Ascendant Films are incredibly happy to be making ‘Boiling Point’ with our new partners, Matriarch Productions. Their passion and commitment means that we couldn’t be collaborating with a more perfect team.”

Graham is currently shooting Marvel film “Venom 2” in the U.K. with Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson. He will also star in BBC One drama “The North Water” alongside Colin Farrell.

Discussing the formation of Matriarch Productions, Graham told Variety last month: “We hope to develop stories that give young and first-time writers and directors an opportunity, and try to develop good stories that will be a broader representation of the cultural aspects of our society.”

