‘Captain Marvel’ Sequel in Development

Disney has officially launched development of a “Captain Marvel” sequel.

The studio is in final negotiations with Megan McDonnell, a staff writer on Marvel-based series “WandaVision” on the project. The 2019 blockbuster “Captain Marvel” starred Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and grossed $1.13 billion worldwide.

Disney and Marvel have not yet set a release date or announced a title for the “Captain Marvel” sequel.

“Captain Marvel” centered on Danvers becoming the vastly powerful Captain Marvel after the Earth is caught at the center of a galactic conflict in 1995. The cast included Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. The movie was written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

It was also Marvel’s first female-centric movie. Larson also appeared as Captain Marvel in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

“WandaVision” will debut later this year on Disney Plus. The series centers on Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) and was been bumped up from 2021 to 2020. An exact release date has not yet been announced. “WandaVision” will also star “Mad Men” and “If Beale Street Could Talk” actress Teyonah Parris as an adult version of Monica Rambeau, a character who was introduced as a child in “Captain Marvel.”

“WandaVision” is the first writing credit for McDonnell. She is repped by Verve.