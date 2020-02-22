Berlin: ‘Euphoria’s’ Bobbi Salvor Menuez Joins Cast of Kuba Czekaj’s English Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

Bobbi Salvör Menuez (HBO’s “Euphoria,” “Under the Silver Lake”) has joined an international cast for “Lipstick on the Glass,” the English-language debut of acclaimed Polish director Kuba Czekaj (“Baby Bump”), Variety has learned exclusively.

Pic will star Agnieszka Podsiadlik (“Mug”), who previously collaborated with Czekaj on Berlin player “The Erlprince.” The international cast includes Menuez alongside American actor Mari Malek (“The Nile Hilton Incident”), English-French thesp Laura Benson (“Touch Me Not”), and German actors Stipe Erceg (“The Baader Meinhof Complex”), Lena Lauzemis (“If Not Us, Who?”), and Mina Tander (“Maria, He Doesn’t Like It”).

“Lipstick on the Glass” is a dystopian vision of reality in which a woman is induced to abandon her gangster husband to join a feminist sect. Producer Paweł Kosuń described it as a story about every person’s right to self-determination, regardless of their gender identity or imposed social and cultural norms.

“It poses a fundamental question: who am I?” he said. “This is a question which an ever-growing number of Europeans are asking themselves as they endeavor to find themselves in the midst of a reality of extreme attitudes. People who are lost, who are pressed into believing what they should be like, seek help.”

He continued: “Psychotherapists’ consulting rooms are bursting at the seams because every single ‘deviation from the norm’ is something that needs treating. Yet each of us has the right to choose, do we not?”

Czekaj’s provocative debut, “Baby Bump,” premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2015, where it received a special mention in the Queer Lion competition. Variety described his 2017 follow-up “The Erlprince” as a “wild coming-of-age tale” which “confirm[ed] the helmer as a talent to watch.”

“Lipstick on the Glass” is produced by Kosuń for Centrala Film and Gielnik Indi Film (Germany), with financing from Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, the Polish-German Production Fund, the Polish Film Institute, Mitteldeutsche Medienfoerderung (MDM), the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and Media (BKM), and the Lower Silesia Film Fund.