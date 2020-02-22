×

Berlin: ‘Euphoria’s’ Bobbi Salvor Menuez Joins Cast of Kuba Czekaj’s English Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
comp
CREDIT: Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock; Jeanne Degraa; Melongosha; John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Bobbi Salvör Menuez (HBO’s “Euphoria,” “Under the Silver Lake”) has joined an international cast for “Lipstick on the Glass,” the English-language debut of acclaimed Polish director Kuba Czekaj (“Baby Bump”), Variety has learned exclusively.

Pic will star Agnieszka Podsiadlik (“Mug”), who previously collaborated with Czekaj on Berlin player “The Erlprince.” The international cast includes Menuez alongside American actor Mari Malek (“The Nile Hilton Incident”), English-French thesp Laura Benson (“Touch Me Not”), and German actors Stipe Erceg (“The Baader Meinhof Complex”), Lena Lauzemis (“If Not Us, Who?”), and Mina Tander (“Maria, He Doesn’t Like It”).

“Lipstick on the Glass” is a dystopian vision of reality in which a woman is induced to abandon her gangster husband to join a feminist sect. Producer Paweł Kosuń described it as a story about every person’s right to self-determination, regardless of their gender identity or imposed social and cultural norms.

“It poses a fundamental question: who am I?” he said. “This is a question which an ever-growing number of Europeans are asking themselves as they endeavor to find themselves in the midst of a reality of extreme attitudes. People who are lost, who are pressed into believing what they should be like, seek help.”

Popular on Variety

He continued: “Psychotherapists’ consulting rooms are bursting at the seams because every single ‘deviation from the norm’ is something that needs treating. Yet each of us has the right to choose, do we not?”

Czekaj’s provocative debut, “Baby Bump,” premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2015, where it received a special mention in the Queer Lion competition. Variety described his 2017 follow-up “The Erlprince” as a “wild coming-of-age tale” which “confirm[ed] the helmer as a talent to watch.”

“Lipstick on the Glass” is produced by Kosuń for Centrala Film and Gielnik Indi Film (Germany), with financing from Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, the Polish-German Production Fund, the Polish Film Institute, Mitteldeutsche Medienfoerderung (MDM), the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and Media (BKM), and the Lower Silesia Film Fund.

More Film

  • I Lost My Body Oscar Nominated

    Cannes' Critics' Week To Be Hosted in Revamped Venue

    Critics’ Week, the strand dedicated to first and second films which runs along side the Cannes Film Festival, will be hosted in a revamped venue starting this year for the 59th edition. The Miramar theater, where films and shorts selected for Critics’ Week are being screened, is being completely remodelled by the city of Cannes, [...]

  • comp

    Berlin: ‘Euphoria’s' Bobbi Salvor Menuez Joins Cast of Kuba Czekaj’s English Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bobbi Salvör Menuez (HBO’s “Euphoria,” “Under the Silver Lake”) has joined an international cast for “Lipstick on the Glass,” the English-language debut of acclaimed Polish director Kuba Czekaj (“Baby Bump”), Variety has learned exclusively. Pic will star Agnieszka Podsiadlik (“Mug”), who previously collaborated with Czekaj on Berlin player “The Erlprince.” The international cast includes Menuez [...]

  • Martin Margiela

    Oscilloscope Swoops for U.S. Rights to Martin Margiela Feature Doc From Dogwoof (EXCLUSIVE)

    Oscilloscope has swooped for U.S. rights to a feature documentary on mysterious fashion designer Martin Margiela from doc specialist Dogwoof. The elusive Belgian designer, considered the “Banksy of fashion” because he never appears in public, is known for rising in the ranks from Jean Paul Gaultier’s assistant to creative director at Hermes and ultimately to an [...]

  • Goldie Review

    'Goldie': Film Review

    Slick Woods plays the titular streetwise 18-year-old New Yorker in “Goldie,” a character who’s constantly running toward, or away, from things — a life of perpetual motion that doesn’t actually get her anywhere. In the confident hands of Dutch writer-director Sam de Jong, Goldie’s story is one of big dreams and harsh realities, and the [...]

  • Charades Scores Flurry of Sales Across

    Charades Scores Flurry of Sales Across Prestige Animation Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

    Charades, the Paris-based sales company behind the Oscar-nominated “I Lost My Body” and “Mirai,” has closed a raft of deals on high-profile animated features, including “Little Nicholas” and “Marona’s Fantastic Tale.” Anca Damian’s “Marona’s Fantastic Tale,” which world premiered in competition at last year’s Annecy Film Festival and was nominated at the European Film Awards, [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Federation Entertainment Acquires Alejandro Amenabar’s ‘Thesis’ for Series Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris and Los Angeles-based Federation Entertainment has acquired the TV format and remake rights to Alejandro Amenábar’s debut feature, “Thesis.” It’s a prime example of the value of key older movie titles from standout younger foreign-language auteurs. Producer of “The Bureau,” “Marseille,” “Bad Banks” and “Hostages,” Federation Entertainment will produce a drama series based on [...]

  • European Film Market Berlinale Berlin Film

    Berlin: NL Film, Hupe Film Board 'Life Through a Dead Man's Eyes' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amsterdam-based NL Film and Hupe Film in Cologne have boarded Jo Baier’s upcoming Nazi war criminal horror thriller “Life Through a Dead Man’s Eyes.” The companies join co-producers Films in Motion (FIM), the Berlin-based shingle run by American producer René Asch, and Angelika Mohr’s Morefilms in Munich, which is also handling world sales. German thesps [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad