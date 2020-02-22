Berlin: Louis Hofmann Cast in Damian John Harper’s ‘Fresh’ (EXCLUSIVE)

German star Louis Hofmann is set to topline Damian John Harper’s upcoming drama “Fresh,” a German-language adaptation of Scottish writer Mark McNay’s novel of the same name.

Hofmann plays a young man who must emancipate himself from his tyrannical older brother.

Unlike the book, which is set in the outskirts of Glasgow, the film’s story takes place in a working-class neighborhood near Duisburg in western Germany’s Ruhr Valley region, known as the country’s rust belt.

Harper describes the tale as “a mosaic of a ticking bomb, brutal memories and trauma-induced daydreams.”

“Fresh” is produced by Weydemann Bros., the production company behind last year’s hit Berlinale screener “System Crasher” as well as Harper’s 2018 award-winning drama “In the Middle of the River,” about a troubled Iraq vet in New Mexico seeking to avenge his sister’s death.

Harper’s longtime production partners, Jakob and Jonas Weydemann, also produced Sabrina Sarabi’s 2019 drama “Prélude,” in which Hofmann starred as an ambitious young pianist. The connection led to Hofmann’s casting in “Fresh.”

Hofmann, known for his lead role in the Netflix sci-fi series “Dark,” recently appeared in Ralph Fiennes’ Rudolf Nureyev biopic “The White Crow” and Christian Schwochow’s “Deutschstunde,” an adaptation of Siegfried Lenz’s 1968 postwar novel “The German Lesson.”

Co-producing “Fresh” is ZDF Das kleine Fernsehspiel, pubcaster ZDF’s feature film division.

“This will be my third feature with the Weydemann Bros and with the ZDF — two partners who I hope to work with again and again,” Harper said.

The Germany-based American filmmaker most recently directed “9 Tage wach” (“Awake for Nine Days Straight”), ProSieben’s upcoming TV adaptation of actor Eric Stehfest’s autobiographical book about his struggle with crystal meth addiction. The pic premieres March 15.