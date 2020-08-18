Quibi’s Meg Whitman Bails on WeHo Condo

Billionaire business executive Meg Whitman, currently CEO of the floundering short-form streaming platform Quibi, and neurosurgeon husband Griffith Harsh IV have hoisted a city-view condo at the famously celeb-packed Sierra Towers building in West Hollywood on the market at $6.5 million, the exact price they paid for place two years ago.

Desirably positioned on a high floor of the prominently sited 31-floor high-rise, with spine-stiffening views from the downtown skyline to the Pacific Ocean, the approximately 2,300-square-foot aerie offers two bedrooms plus an office, a gourmet eat-in kitchen with slab-marble counters and a lavish pair of five-star-hotel-style bathrooms sheathed in a mausoleum’s worth of spider-veined white marble. Accessed through a proper entrance hall, the condo’s capacious combination living and dining room floats magically above the city with entire walls of floor-to-ceiling windows. Full-height glass sliders peel open to a bird’s nest of a terrace with showstopping views.

Since it was built in the mid-1960s, Sierra Towers has been home and/or pied-à-terre to a veritable parade of household names: Sidney Poitier, Cher, Courteney Cox, Joan Collins and Elton John among them. Residents appreciate and pay dearly for the building’s convenient location and first-class luxuries, including 24-hour security and concierge services, valet parking and a rooftop swimming pool. The unit is listed with Josh Altman and Matt Altman of The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman.

Whitman and Harsh, who can more than afford to live in unimaginable splendor, previously owned a beautifully maintained and fairly modest (if hardly inexpensive) picture-perfect five-bedroom Colonial in the Bay Area’s discreet and low-key but exceedingly affluent Atherton community that they acquired in 1999 for $2.5 million and sold in the spring of 2017 for almost $6.7 million.