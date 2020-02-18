×

Jeff Zucker Lists New York Co-Op

Location:
Upper East Side, New York City, N.Y.
Price:
$17.5 million
Size:
(approx.) 4,000 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Veteran entertainment executive and CNN honcho Jeff Zucker has decided to part with his ultra-luxe cooperative unit in a handsome, prewar apartment house on a plum corner of New York City’s Upper East Side. The VIP price tag of $17.5 million is a small fortune more than the $12.3 million that tax records show the powerful news tycoon and his wife, Caryn, paid for the place in 2007. The pristine apartment is listed with Lisa Tarnopol Deslauriers and Linda Reiner of Warburg Realty, both of whom declined to comment.

One of just 20 spacious residences in an elegant, Italian Renaissance-style building erected shortly after the turn of the 20th century, the sprawling, masterfully renovated unit features a discreet entrance through a private elevator landing and offers five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in close to 4,000 square feet of serenely appointed luxury. Dark-chocolate-colored hardwood floor counterpose cream-colored Venetian plaster walls, and three working fireplaces sumptuously complement bespoke moldings and ceilings that soar to 11 feet. The corner living room stretches an extraordinary 38-feet long and the dining room features a mirrored fireplace against pale taupe silk velvet upholstered walls. A thoroughly modern eat-in kitchen is fitted with gleaming white tiles on the walls, stainless steel cabinetry and delicately veined marble countertops that waterfall off the ends of the massive center island.

Four family bedrooms — the larger two with en suite bathrooms, the other two with a shared Jack ’n’ Jill bathroom, plus a den/children’s play room are clustered together at one end of the apartment. Sequestered in a wing of its own that incorporates a dramatically black lacquered library and a petite office, the sumptuous master suite offers three walk-in closets and a swank, if surprisingly compact bathroom.

Popular on Variety

As part of a cooperative apartment house, the Zucker spread has fees that run more than $11,000 per month and help cover costs for the building’s myriad white-glove services including uniformed doormen, an attended lobby and a resident superintendent to ring in the middle of the night if a toilet backs up.

Like many New Yorkers with the financial firepower to do so, the Zuckers have long maintained a home in the high-toned Hamptons, where property records indicate their roughly 1.5-acre estate along a quiet, coveted lane comprises three parcels purchased in three separate transactions between 2002 and 2014 that totaled $7.3 million.

