Netflix’s Melissa Cobb Lists Regal Silver Lake Estate

L.A.’s hipster-approved Eastside neighborhood of town is known for trendy shops and restaurants, plus effortlessly cool historic homes — many of them sited on smallish, tightly-packed lots. But Melissa Cobb’s Silver Lake showpiece estate bucks that trend. The Netflix exec has listed the covetable house, a decadently genteel, clapboard-sided affair, for a hefty $5.85 million. That’s still a lot of money for the area, of course, but the property is unusually large, nearly a half-acre in all, and located on what is arguably the best residential street in Silver Lake.

The house also happens to sit right next door to John Lautner’s iconic Silvertop compound, which set neighborhood records when it sold for $8.55 million back in 2014. Like Silvertop, the Cobb estate sits far above the road below, on a high knoll with views galore. There’s a two-car detached garage set at street level; from there, a butt-busting steep stairway hikes way up, past a locked gate and verdant grassy lawns to the home’s front door.

Completed in 1939 and sculpted by architect Ted Criley Jr., the two-story East Coast Traditional has been meticulously maintained and sensitively updated. Architect Alice Kimm was commissioned to design a daringly modern kitchen for the property, yet its divergent style somehow melds cohesively with the remainder of the house, the functional design blessedly free of excessive design frippery and totally chic in its minimalistic approach. There are top-of-the-line stainless appliances, hand-brushed uniform grain cabinetry and walls of sliding glass that open to a spacious outdoor patio with plenty of space for alfresco dining. Below that, a wide stairway leads past lush gardens, down to a grassy knoll anchored by a large saltwater swimming pool, plus a wee adjacent spa — all of it surrounded by a dense forest of mature trees.

Upstairs, there’s a high-ceilinged master bedroom with a private balcony displaying achingly beautiful, unobstructed views over the Silver Lake Reservoir. Other features of note include a professional-grade screening room bathed in royal blue paint, glossy hardwood floors throughout the house, a sophisticated security system with cameras and convenient Tesla charger.

Cobb, a longtime Dreamworks exec who jumped ship to Netflix in 2017, currently holds the title of Vice President, Original Animation at the global media juggernaut, where she leads the content team responsible for feature films and animated series. Prior to Dreamworks, she had stints at Fox Animation and Disney, and has been working in television’s family entertainment sector for decades — one of her more notable projects was overseeing the popular “Kung Fu Panda” cartoon while at Dreamworks.

David Kubiczky of PLG Estates holds the listing.