Movie Exec Jon Mone Moves House in Malibu

Veteran film production exec Jon Mone, currently co-President and Head of Motion Pictures at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s production company Westbrook Studios, whose stated mission is no less than “to be the leader in global entertainment,” has sold one snazzy house in Malibu and bought another much larger and more expensive one.

Mone, who prior to joining Westbrook was a production bigwig at Universal where he oversaw films like the Oscar-nominated “Straight Outta Compton” and the box office hit “Ted 2,” earned himself a small fortune on the $4.625 million sale of a 4.7-acre spread that’s privately sequestered up a zigzagged private lane with panoramic ocean and coastline views over La Costa Beach; property records indicate Mone and his wife, Joanna Mone, acquired the secluded hillside spread in 2013 for $2.5 million.

Behind gates and modest in size, the understated and stylishly turned out midcentury bungalow offers three bedrooms and three bathrooms in just over 2,100 square feet over two floors. Entered through a hedge-defined gravel courtyard, the bright and airy home features wide-plank hardwoods, rough-cut stone walls and gigantic picture windows. A double-sided fireplace stands between the living and dining rooms and glass sliders seamlessly link the high-ceilinged spaces to a huge wood deck enveloped in lush plantings with gorgeous tree-framed views across the ocean. Arranged around a marble-topped island and flooded with sunlight thanks to a couple of skylights, the high-end kitchen is chef-ready with a full spectrum of professional-grade appliances.

The main floor owner’s bedroom has a leafy garden view and an open-concept bathroom that includes a shower area provocatively set against a wall of glass sliders that frame an up-close view into verdant foliage. Two more bedrooms on the upper floor have dreamy tree house-like views and share an elegantly simple bathroom with top-grade finishes.

Much of the three-parcels that comprise the property are rugged and undeveloped, so the landscaped areas that surround the house provide an oasis-like retreat with meditative views. There are vast rolling lawns and serene lookout points, spacious sun-splashed decks and, on a flat plateau above a raised bed kitchen garden, a faux-grassed putting green.

The property was jointly listed with Chris Cortazzo and Zen Gesner at Compass. The buyer was repped by Timothy Enright at The Enright Company.

The Mones opted to stay in Malibu, but instead of the precipitous hills above La Costa Beach it’s the rolling hills above the popular, expensive and celeb-favored Point Dume neighborhood where tax records show they’ve dropped $5.25 million on a 1.5-acre spread. They may have downsized their property, but they more than doubled their living space to 4,320 square feet spread out over a single level with just two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The park-like property offers huge expanses of manicured lawns, a saltwater swimming pool and spa, a hillside orchard, an array of solar panels and, perfect for a movie mogul, a detached media room. The property was listed with Chris Cortazzo of Compass, while Zen Gesner represented the Mones in the deal.

Tax records show the Mones’ new and low-key but high-cost estate was sold by Judah and Astrid Hertz, she a fashion stylist and he a real estate developer who’s known as one of the biggest landlords in downtown Los Angeles. The Hertzes owned the bucolic property for just over ten years, but they’re better known in tongue-wagging property gossip circles as the owners of a flamboyant, decadently appointed, Martyn Lawrence Bullard-designed villa on 1.2 bluff-top acres above the ocean that popped up for sale earlier this year amid a mountain of publicity with a staggering $65 million price tag.