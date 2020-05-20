Matt Brubaker Lowers Ask Above Sunset Strip

An eye-catching, organic-modern ultra-contemporary residence tucked into the highfalutin hills above L.A.’s ever-chic Sunset Strip and owned by theatrical marketing guru Matt Brubaker, is available at a teensy bit below $7 million after first coming for sale late last summer at $8.5 million. Brubaker, a former veteran creative exec at New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. who’s now CEO and creative director of Trailer Park’s A/V Division, purchased the well-maintained if then decidedly dated city-view property not quite two years ago for $5.25 million. With assistance from L.A.-based design/development concern Osklo, he radically transformed the place into a sophisticated and thoroughly modern pavilion with four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in about 4,900 square feet.

Wrapped almost entirely in vertical strips of Red Balau wood, and accented with cleft-cut, textured travertine stonework, the attractively boxy, art-filled mid-century-inspired residence is available through Ben Bacal at Revel Real Estate. A massive skylight floods the living room with natural light; the adjoining dining area is open to a crisply tailored gourmet kitchen that also benefits from a huge skylight and is finished with bespoke, vertical-cut walnut cabinetry and carefully book-matched flannel-gray marble countertops and backsplashes. A fireplace warms a separate den/media lounge, and a monolithic, abstractly carved-stone bar in the living room is backed by floor-to-ceiling glass sliders that lead to a serene, lushly planted courtyard garden.

Each of the three guest bedrooms has garden access and a private, travertine-sheathed bathroom, while the master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and a lavishly minimalist bathroom bathed in sunlight via multiple skylights. Floor-to-ceiling glass sliders throughout the angled house glide open to a stone-paved terrace with a built-in grill, a trapezoidal swimming pool with sensuously curved corners and glittery, canyon-framed views over the city.