Jules Haimovitz Seeks Sale of Beverly Hills Estate

High-powered veteran entertainment executive Jules Haimovitz has put his lavish mansion in the ritzy mountains above Beverly Hills and Sherman Oaks, Calif., up for sale at $21.32 million, a bit less than the $21.45 million the property was briefly listed at early last year with another agent at another brokerage. Tax records indicate the former vice-chairman of Dick Clark Productions, also a former president of MGM Networks, has owned the gated estate since at least the mid 1990s. Sequestered behind the guarded-gates of the celeb-favored Mulholland Estates enclave, the impeccably maintained spread sprawls across more than 1.5 well-groomed acres with a total of seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms in about 16,000 square feet over three floors.

Elegantly proportioned and somewhat unexpectedly contemporary living and entertaining spaces that feature a variety of bespoke Art Deco flourishes include a huge foyer and stair gallery with a geometrically designed sweetheart staircase. Formal living and dining rooms are generous, the former with inlaid hardwood floors and a fireplace, while a more intimately scaled library/office is sheathed in gleaming wood paneling.

The kitchen was designed to accommodate a professional chef with a wide array of premium-quality equipment and is arranged around a huge, U-shaped island surrounded by seating for ten or more. Wrapped in windows, the adjoining breakfast room leads to a massive family room that spills out to the backyard. There’s a two-bedroom guest or staff suite on the main floor plus four guest and family bedrooms on the upper floor, along with a master suite that offers huge windows that frame open views and a marble bathroom emblazoned with glitzy gold fixtures.

In addition to garaging for 10 cars, a subterranean entertainment level contains a spacious games room and lounge with bar, a wine storage room, a secondary kitchen, a plush, professional quality home theater and an office suite.

Full height French doors open the main floor of the house to the backyard where expansive dining and lounging terraces look over a lush sweep of manicured lawn. From the infinity edged swimming pool, there’s a canyon-framed view that extends all the way to mountains at the far northern end of the San Fernando Valley, and a sunken tennis court is notched into the base of an undeveloped hillside.

Some of the other past and current residents of the exclusive enclave include Vanna White, Charlie Sheen, Robbie Williams, who sold his mansion to DJ Khaled, Paul Anka, Paris Hilton, Kendall Jenner and Christina Aguilera.

The estate is listed with Fredrik Eklund and Andreas Elsenhans at Douglas Elliman.