‘The O.C.’ Creator Josh Schwartz Buys Spacious L.A. Ranch

Last year, prolific cult television show co-creator/writer/showrunner Josh Schwartz (“The O.C.,” “Gossip Girl,” “Chuck”) sold his longtime Los Feliz mansion to Ava DuVernay for nearly $10 million. But he isn’t downsizing — public records reveal the “Nancy Drew” helmer has just acquired an even larger compound in a leafy, affluent part of L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.

The 2.3-acre, $8.1 million estate ranks as one of the largest properties in Sherman Oaks, per the listing. The single-story house itself is set behind gates and tall hedges, on a grassy knoll with sweeping views of the entire Valley. Originally built in 1952, the classic ranch-style layout tightly hugs its ridgeline and recently underwent a thorough renovation.

The refreshed home now sports a trendy modern farmhouse look inside and out, with whitewashed walls, wheat-colored hardwood floors, and casually elegant furnishings. Amenities include a double-sided fireplace that effectively divides the living and family rooms, an eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, and an upstairs master suite with sitting area, sumptuous dual baths, dual walk-in closets, and the same chicly muted decor offered throughout the rest of the 9,000 sq. ft. structure. There are five additional guest/family bedrooms, all of which include picturesque views.

Behind the house lies an expansive lawn and long patio with plenty of room for alfresco dining or socially distanced entertaining. To shrug off the summer heat, Schwartz can hop in the lap-lane swimming pool, which includes an inset spa for chilly nights. There’s also a poolside cabana with changing facilities, an outdoor kitchen with bar seating, and even a white sand volleyball court with adjoining firepit. Numerous mature trees imbue the property with a park-like atmosphere that’s endlessly coveted but mostly absent in suburban Los Angeles.

Schwatz, 43, dropped out of USC to pursue his Tinseltown dreams. With business partner Stephanie Savage, he’s probably still best-known for endlessly quotable series like “The O.C.” and “Gossip Girl,” which launched household names like Blake Lively and Adam Brody to stardom, though the serial creator has remained consistently busy long after those shows ending. Current projects include the second season of “Nancy Drew,” set to premiere in early 2021, and the HBO Max reboot of “Gossip Girl,” also set to air next year.

Aaron Kirman of Compass and Yair Harpaz of Harpaz Realty held the listing; Jeff Yarbrough of Keller Williams repped Schwartz.