‘Spartacus’ Creator Steven DeKnight Charges Into All-New Encino Mansion

Prolific film and television multi-hyphenate Steven S. DeKnight and his longtime wife Jaime have substantially upgraded their Los Angeles real estate circumstances, shelling out about $6.7 million for an all-new, state-of-the-art mansion in the San Fernando Valley’s trendy — and decidedly spendy — Encino neighobrhood.

Secured behind gates and watched over by a sophisticated network of cameras, the .42-acre lot is nestled into the Encino foothills, arguably in one of the best pockets of L.A. suburbia, and the house was built new this year in a distinctly contemporary style, with a boxy aesthetic and towering walls of glass.

Since the property was never on the market, photographs are scant and details are slim. But permit records show the two-story house packs in approximately 7,000 square feet of living space, including an attached three-car garage, and there’s assuredly an open-concept floorplan with all the high-tech amenities and gadgets expected from a mansion in this price range, plus a backyard pool and spa.

Records also reveal the towering house was built on speculation by a prolific local developer, a man also responsible for the snazzy Encino mansion currently owned by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Dorit Kemsley.

Though his initial claim to fame came in the early 2000s, as a story editor on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” and later as a writer on “Smallville,” DeKnight is perhaps best-known today as creator and head writer of the Starz TV series “Spartacus,” which aired from 2010 until 2013, and also as the original showrunner of the Netflix series “Daredevil.” Since those productions, the occasionally prickly entertainment mogul — he once told a fan to “fuck off” after they criticized the look of a “Daredevil” suit — has inked a lucrative overall Netflix deal and signed on as original showrunner of the small screen adaptation of superhero novel “Jupiter’s Legacy,” though he stepped down from that project last year.