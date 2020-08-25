Matt Warburton Selling in Beachwood Canyon

Matt Warburton, a staff writer and producer for “The Simpsons” before going on to pen and produce “The Mindy Project” and, currently, Mindy Kaling’s lauded semi-autobiographical Netflix series “Never Have I Ever,” looks to produce the sale of a custom-renovated home that has come up for sale at just under $2.45 million in L.A.’s historic and artsy (if no longer particularly affordable) Beachwood Canyon neighborhood. Online listings show the property is already pending sale after just a week on the market.

Aptly described in listings held by Jack Graniti at Pacifica West Properties as a masterfully remodeled reinterpretation of a 1960’s midcentury modern, the unassuming concrete and wood two-story abode features terrazzo floors and scads of carefully book-matched smooth paneling, counterbalanced by textured stone walls and metal-trimmed windows and doors.

Tucked into a small, walled and secured courtyard entry, the opaque glass front door unconventionally and abruptly opens directly onto a double-height dining area that flows easily into an open-plan kitchen fitted with sleek, imported Italian cabinetry. An expertly milled wooden floating staircase in the double-height living room ascends to intimate family spaces that include a pint-sized lofted office with built-in desk and a cozy, fully paneled media room (or potential bedroom). There’s also a spacious en suite guest bedroom plus a larger primary bedroom with custom-fitted dressing area, backyard access and, in the bathroom, an open shower lined with charcoal-colored pebble stones.

Serenely nestled up against a steep slope, the tropically planted Zen-inspired backyard includes a fire pit under swaying palm fronds, a small patch of lawn for pets and a swimming pool and spa accented with white tiles.

Warburton has traded the stylish and boho Beachwood Canyon for the more buttoned-up Brentwood area across town, where last year he paid eccentric billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk a tad more than $3.9 million for a striking, sensually curved and ultramodern midcentury stunner with a broad, bird’s eye view over the Santa Monica Bay.