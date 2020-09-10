Kevin Williamson Lists Hancok Park Mansion

Having already acquired a substantially larger and considerably more expensive home in one of the most heavily celebrified neighborhoods in Beverly Hills, hugely successful film and television writer and producer Kevin Williamson has none-too-surprisingly heaved his swank mansion in L.A.’s historic (and historically high-toned) Hancock Park neighborhood up for sale at just under $10 million. Property records show Williamson purchased the stately homestead about six years ago, via an opaque trust, for $8.1 million, and listings held by “Million Dollar Listing” stars David Parnes and James Harris of The Agency indicate there are five bedrooms and seven full and two half bathrooms between the almost 8,100-square-foot main house and detached poolside guesthouse.

Set on close to half-an-acre of fastidiously groomed grounds, the exterior of the shingle-clad manse adheres to a classic and relaxed Nantucket style while the interiors ooze with a plush, contemporary-tinged glitz and glamour. In the foyer, an elegant curved staircase and polished dove-grey and white marble flooring are boldly paired with an eye-catching, asymmetrically geometric table with a gold-toned base; The grandly proportioned living room is the very picture of understated opulence, with a boldly veined black marble fireplace set in to a paneled wall with column-accented arched display niches; The dining room, with a chatoyant lacquered ceiling and a massive antique mirror casually leaned up against the wall, sparkles with soft, reflected light cast off by a pair chandeliers dripping with light-bulb-shaped crystal pendants; And, a brass Sputnik-style light fixture lends the library a snazzy whiff of Space Age modernity.

Fit for a professional chef, the colossal gourmet kitchen incorporates a sunny breakfast room and overlooks a cozily proportioned and sumptuously furnished family room with a TV-surmounted black-marble fireplace between cushioned window seats. French doors open to a huge porch that runs the full width of the house and overlooks the verdant, grassy gardens. Unsurprisingly, and done-up in subtle shades of grey with state-of-the-art systems, there’s a 13-seat screening room that easily makes other film and television heavy hitters weak in the knees with envy.

Four en suite family bedrooms are joined by a primary suite designed to pamper with another black marble fireplace and a private balcony. There’s also a lavish marble bathroom, where the dove-grey and white marble checkerboard floor shows up again, and two boutique-style dressing rooms, “his” sleekly fitted with lighted wardrobes and “hers” agleam with mirrored panels set into the full-height closets.

Out back, carefully clipped boxwoods, pyramidical topiaries and flowering plants make a tidy border around a flat stretch of generously irrigated and perfectly mown lawn. Atop a detached two car garage, and outfitted as a fitness room with all manner of machines to keep a body supple and slender, the poolside guesthouse is complete with kitchen and small balcony overlooking the simple, rectilinear swimming pool and spa that are surrounded by bluestone terracing.

The “Dawson’s Creek” creator and “Scream” franchise writer’s new Beverly Hills home, a brand-spanking-new California-farmhouse-meets-East-Coast-Colonial-style affair, cost him a whopping $17 million and encompasses around 12,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and a dozen bathrooms. Some of his many high-profile new neighbors include Cameron Diaz, Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Guy Oseary and Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who now have their East Coast traditional-style mansion listed at just under $13 million after they first gave it a go at not quite $14 million.