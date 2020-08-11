Eric Warren Singer Seeks Hancock Park Sale

Screenwriter Eric Warren Singer has his comfortably luxurious home at the end of a small cul-de-sac in L.A.’s high-toned Hancock Park neighborhood available at the reduced price of $6.25 million after listing it for sale earlier this year at nearly $7 million. Singer co-wrote the hit film “American Hustle” with David O. Russell, for which they won a BAFTA award and received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, and he is credited as a co-writer of the much-hyped upcoming Tom Cruise action sequel “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Acquired by Singer in 2011 for close to $1.6 million, and totally, expensively rebuilt a few years ago, the boho-chic European villa-meets-California farmhouse-style home contains four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in close to 5,300 square feet. The airy and relaxed, open floor plan features soaring cathedral ceilings, French white oak floorboards and, in the living room, an unadorned fireplace. A huge bank of French doors peels open to a sprawling covered patio with open views across the manicured greens of the prestigious Wilshire Country Club. The high-end country kitchen has bespoke furniture-grade cabinetry; a cozily proportioned media lounge/library features heavy wood beams across the ceiling and a full wall of lighted bookshelves.

Two secondary bedrooms on the main floor, each with private bath and one with French doors to a courtyard terrace emblazoned with eye-catching turquoise tiles laid in a snazzy herringbone pattern, complement the serene primary bedroom, which offers a vaulted ceiling, numerous French doors and a freestanding soaking tub with verdant garden view. A sprawling lower level contains a commodious family room and a small office nook plus a guest bedroom, bathroom and two-car garage converted to flexible living space.

Outside, lushly planted gardens and a swimming pool and spa complete the pristine property that is jointly listed with Pete Buonocore and Star Jasper of Core Group LA Realty at Keller Williams Larchmont.