‘Chicago Fire’ Creator Derek Haas Buys Donald De Line’s Hancock Park Mansion

Derek Haas, writer and co-showrunner of TV series “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Med,” and “Chicago Justice” — all of them part of Dick Wolf’s exorbitantly lucrative and frequently expanding Chicago franchise — has significantly upgraded his L.A. residential circumstances with the $9.2 million purchase of “The Italian Job” producer Donald De Line’s Hancock Park mansion.

De Line acquired the property in 2008 for $4.6 million, per records, and first put it up for sale last summer with a $10.5 million ask. The nearly half-acre estate fronts the exclusive Wilshire Country Club, and the house is currently configured with four bedrooms and six baths in nearly 7,500 square feet of living space.

All but invisible behind a towering wall and additionally screened by a thicket of gorgeous sycamore trees, the mansard-roofed manor adheres to the French Regency architectural style and was extensively renovated during De Line’s dozen years of ownership. Airy, neutral interiors include immodestly-scaled living and dining rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and white oak hardwood floors.

An eat-in gourmet kitchen offers all the stainless appliances typically desired and opens to a spacious den with a bar and oak-paneled walls. Also on the main floor is the home’s master suite, which is privately secluded in its own wing with views of the gardens. Upstairs, accessible by dual staircases and an elevator, are three guest bedrooms and a variety of large storage/bonus rooms.

The estate’s grounds include an oversized swimming pool set into a stone terrace, a poolside cabana with convenient changing facilities, obsessively manicured parterre gardens, and a covered terrace, attached to the backside of the house, that’s outfitted as an alfresco living room complete with outdoor fireplace.

Haas, a Hollywood veteran whose writing credits also include action films like “2 Fast 2 Furious” and “Wanted,” signed a multi-year deal with Universal Television back in 2016. He’s also not new to the Hancock Park area of town; with wife Kristi, the native Texan has long owned a smaller home a few blocks from the former De Line estate.