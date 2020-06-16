Chad Hayes Lists His Malibu Writing Retreat

Screenwriter Chad Hayes, one-half of the Hayes Brothers writing duo who scripted the horror films “House of Wax” and “The Conjuring,” has put his writing retreat in the prestigious Point Dume area of Malibu up for sale at not quite $1.25 million. Slated to pen “McClane,” the upcoming prequel (and final installment) to the money-minting “Die Hard” franchise, Hayes bought the neo-Mediterranean townhouse condo just over five years ago for a small amount over $1 million.

Jointly listed with Catherine Bindley at Sotheby’s Intl. Realty and Debbie Kester at Douglas Elliman, the almost 2,300-square-foot multilevel townhome is offered fully furnished, and the two-bedroom and 2.5 bathroom hideaway is alternatively available as a rental at $7,000 per month.

A spacious entrance gallery enhanced by high ceilings and terra-cotta floor tiles steps up to the main floor where a spacious living room has honey-toned wood floors and a raised-hearth fireplace set at an angle to the otherwise boxy room. There’s a separate dining area as well as an efficiently scaled U-shaped kitchen upgraded with rust-colored granite countertops, a built-in wine fridge and a serene view onto a lushly planted courtyard garden and outdoor dining space. Just outside the living room, the terrace is privatized by high walls, one of them completely and fetchingly encrusted by verdant vines.

One of the bedrooms features a fireplace, while both provide a pampering environment replete with spa tub, walk-in closet and glass sliders for balcony access. Between the bedrooms, a small study served as Hayes’ cozy writing nook.