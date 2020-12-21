‘Walking Dead’ Showrunner Angela Kang Runs Into Snazzy L.A. Mansion

Even as it enters an 11th season, positively geriatric by television standards, AMC’s monster hit “The Walking Dead” continues to be the highest rated scripted show on cable. That success has spawned spinoffs (“Fear the Walking Dead”), merchandise, games, and a library’s worth of fan fiction. It’s also reaped record financial rewards for its top brass — series creator Robert Kirkman recently bought a $7 million Encino mansion, executive producer David Alpert scored a $15.2 million Brentwood estate, and now current showrunner Angela Kang has significantly upgraded her residential circumstances with the $3.5 million purchase of a nearly-new San Fernando Valley home.

Located in a leafy pocket of the increasingly desirable Valley Village neighborhood, the gated modern farmhouse-style build was completed in 2019 and sold almost immediately for $3.25 million to Deborah Addicott, the ex-wife of San Francisco Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé, though Addicott held onto the place for barely twelve months before flipping it to Kang at a $250,000 profit before closing costs, taxes, and maintenance.

Inside, the decor has a cohesive theme of warm neutral tones, with wide-plank white oak flooring and off-white walls. The open-concept floorplan has distinct areas for casual living and dining, along with a fireplace-equpped den space that adjoins the kitchen, which is all clean lines and a bounty of top-notch stainless appliances, Shaker-style cabinetry and a walk-in butler’s pantry. Other main floor amusement include a home theater, home office, and a guest bedroom suite that could also function as maid’s quarters.

Upstairs are four family bedrooms, all of them with private baths. The master contains a walk-in closet with custom built-ins, a spa-style bath with soaking tub, and a bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and unique double-sided fireplace that also services the private outdoor balcony. Also on the home’s upper level are a “bonus” living area, per the listing, and a second balcony for family gatherings.

The .28-acre property, while not especially huge, has a desirably pancake-flat yard equipped with a variety of recreational amusements. Out front are privacy hedges and native plantings, while out back are a large swath of grassy lawn, a lap-lane swimming pool with inset spa, and an al fresco kitchen/BBQ center, plus a two-car garage and additional off-street parking.

Kang, 44, has served as “Walking Dead” showrunner since the start of Season 9, and and as a series writer for a full decade. On the personal front, the Orange County native and her longtime husband Eric Fisher continue to maintain another L.A. property, this one a duplex near the tony Hancock Park neighborhood.

Ivan Marchetti and Ben Bacal of Revel Real Estate held the listing; Star Jasper of Keller Williams repped Kang.