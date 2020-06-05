‘Vampire Diaries’ Creator Julie Plec Goes Green in Whimsical L.A. Farmhouse

Fresh off a new mega-contract with Universal Television believed to be worth upwards of $60 million, prolific fantasy series writer/creator/showrunner Julie Plec (“Vampire Diaries,” “The Originals,” “Legacies”) has spread some of her Midas television touch to the real estate industry, forking over $6 million for a colorful, decidedly unique compound in a desirable neighborhood pocket of L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.

Built in 2009 by an architect and utilized since then as his family’s personal residence, the rambling structure is secluded at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, behind tall walls and gates, and offers a purposefully disjointed façade awash with a sea of reds, blues, greens and browns.

According to the builder, the house was intended to be “a green, high performance home that [is] energy and water efficient,” and also sustainable, thanks to the use of recycled materials in its construction. The resulting farmhouse-style structure features extensive use of corrugated metal, plus interior spaces with vaulted ceilings and exposed ceiling beams.

On the main floor, the master suite boasts a sitting area and a many-windowed bathroom with soaking tub, steam shower and a makeup station. There are four additional bedrooms in the main house, plus a variety of spacious living areas — all of them with concrete floors and some with exposed air ducts — that have a distinctly industrial vibe.

There’s also a detached guesthouse with another bedroom and full bath, plus a second kitchen and separate laundry area. In all, the entire compound about 6,000 square feet of living space, with six bedrooms and six baths.

Scattered around the property are multiple porches and patios, plus a small grove of citrus trees — orange and tangerine, mainly — that lend the place a naturally fragrant scent. The half-acre lot also offers native trees, raised beds for a sustainable vegetable garden, sprawling lawns and native trees. It’s perhaps no surprise that the property was showcased in the boozy Netflix comedy “Wine Country,” in which Rachel Dratch referred to the house as “just perfect.”

Records reveal that this new Studio City compound is not Plec’s only L.A.-area home; back in 2011, the busy show runner paid about $2 million for a Mediterranean-style home near the outskirts of West Hollywood.

Fred Holley and Jana Jones-Duffy of Core Real Estate Group held the listing; Heather T. Roy of Douglas Elliman repped Plec.