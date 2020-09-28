Tobey Maguire Lists WeHo Architectural

It was already a year ago that actor turned producer Tobey Maguire scooped up a spectacular midcentury home in L.A.’s fancy-pants Brentwood neighborhood — more on that in a minute, so it’s no surprise to celebrity property gossips that another of his homes, an ultra-contemporary concrete and glass villa in West Hollywood, Calif., has come available through Brett Lawyer at Hilton & Hyland with a price tag pushing up $4.2 million, a good bit more than the not-quite $3.4 million paid for the three-bedroom and three-and-a-half bath architectural showpiece almost two-and-a-half years ago.

Just off the shops and eateries that line the trendy and upscale western end of Melrose Avenue, the approximately 3,250-square-foot house was originally designed by and was the former residence of acclaimed architect Clive Wilkinson, best known for his work at Googleplex, the Mountain View, Calif., headquarters of Google and its parent company Alphabet. Warm wood accents and cotton-white walls soften the interiors of the boxy, rigorously conceived architecture, while entire walls of glass slide open to allow indoor and outdoor living spaces to function as a single, unified space.

A secured entry gate opens to a fenced courtyard filled with olive trees, and a second gate opens to a second courtyard where the front door is set into a solid wall of floor-to-ceiling glass. Large enough to accommodate a grand piano and a huge sectional sofa in front of a minimalist fireplace over-mounted by a big television, the glass-walled living room steps up to a double-height dining area and stair gallery. The kitchen occupies the same voluminous space as the dining room with simple wooden cabinets, top-end fittings and a huge butcher-block topped island.

Nipped back behind the kitchen, the owner’s private quarters offer a tranquil retreat with a closet-lined dressing area and a wall of windows that open to a secluded courtyard patio, In the sexy, exhibitionist-style bathroom, the bath tub floats in the center of the light-filled space next to a wall of sliding glass panels, and the huge, tile-sheathed shower has full-height glass doors that open to the 48-foot-long swimming pool. Upstairs, a lofted lounge and games room with cork-tile flooring is flooded with light thanks to multiple skylights in the exposed wood ceiling. Glass sliders open the room to a huge terrace above the street-facing two-car tandem garage. One of the upper level bedrooms is set up as an office with an adjacent bathroom, and the other is en suite with a built-in desk space and small private balcony that overlooks the swimming pool and, next to it, a tree-shaded outdoor kitchen.

Maguire’s aforementioned midcentury home in Brentwood, which cost him $6.925 million, was bought from “Hunger Games” and “Crazy Rich Asians” producer Nina Jacobson who had the roughly 3,500-square foot California ranch house transformed into a sophisticated home by Jamie Bush in collaboration with architect Bruce Bolander. Set on about half an acre with four bedrooms, five-and-a-half mosaic-tiled bathrooms and an open-air pavilion alongside the swimming pool and spa, the single-level sprawler is conveniently just around the corner from a six-bedroom modern-infused traditional that was acquired in 2016 for almost $13 million and is the home of his now ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, and their children. The actor turned producer also still owns a vacant, one-acre parcel on a choice Brentwood street he picked up way back in 2008 for exactly $10 million and now has available at just under $11 million after first putting it up for sale about two years ago at a much-too-rosy $14.25 million.

Best known for his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Sam Rami’s “Spider-Man” trilogy (2002-2007), Maguire has not appeared on the small or silver screen since the 2014 boob-tube series “The Spoils of Babylon” and the 2014 biopic “Pawn Sacrifice,” about American chess legend Bobby Fischer. He has, however, been busy as a movie producer whose recent and upcoming projects include the 2019 indie comedy “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” “McClane,” the upcoming sixth installment of the money-minting “Die Hard” franchise, and Oscar-winning “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle’s much anticipated next film, “Babylon.”