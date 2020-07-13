‘The Walking Dead’ Producer David Alpert Walks Away From Hollywood Hills Home

Having upgraded to a much bigger spread across town, television producer David Alpert has not-too-surprisingly put his former home in the Nichols Canyon area of L.A.’s perennially trendy Hollywood Hills up for sale with an asking price of not quite $3.25 million. The Skybound Entertainment co-founder and CEO, whose zombie-centric credits include “The Walking Dead,” Fear the Walking Dead,” “Dead by Dawn” and “Talking Dead,” purchased the extensively updated and meticulously maintained 1950s-era residence about ten years ago with his wicked smart actor wife Mia Riverton for almost $2.8 million.

Perched on a high ridge with the exact sort of knee-buckling views from which untold L.A. real estate dreams are woven, and all but invisible behind a high, vine-encrusted wall and verdant plumes of mature foliage, the single-story residence offers three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in close to 3,000 square feet. A 400-ish-square-foot hotel-suite-style guesthouse sits atop the semi-detached two-car garage, where it enjoys lofty views and adds another bedroom and bathroom.

Just inside the front door, a petite living room sports wide-plank peg-and-groove hardwood floorboards laid at a slight cattywompus angle to the not-quite square room. The adjoining dining area, which easily seats six or eight against huge picture windows, is exposed on one side to an expensively equipped eat-in kitchen and on the other to a family room anchored by a fetchingly asymmetrical raised hearth fireplace. Two guest bedrooms, both en suite with tons of custom built-ins, along with a den and homeowner’s suite, both of which also have scads of custom built-ins, are clustered together down a long, stone-tiled corridor off the foyer. Another asymmetrically designed stacked stone fireplace dominates the master bedroom that also incorporates a custom-fitted walk-in closet and a light-filled bathroom that features mossy green tile work around the tub and shower.

Back in the family room, a wide bank of wood-trimmed glass sliders lead out to an expansive flagstone terrace with knock-your-boots-off cross-canyon mountain and city views. A sheltered dining pavilion and bar is conveniently equipped with retractable sunshades, and a roomy lounge area is arranged around a fire pit. Along the side of the house sit a saltwater swimming pool and a raised spa smartly designed to take maximum advantage of the bird’s eye vistas A wood enclosure cleverly contains a curtained poolside dressing area, plus an outdoor shower and, somewhat usually, an outdoor toilet. At the opposite end of the house, a small grassy courtyard between the main house and garage/guesthouse wraps around to a flat and lovely, tree-shaded patch of lawn with an elaborate children’s play structure.

The property is jointly listed with Daniel Blanchick and Amy Dantzler of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and Michael Collins of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Alpert’s new digs, an architectural compound of almost 10,000 square feet sequestered behind imposing gates and a towering hedgerow on a private knoll in the ritzy Brentwood area, cost him almost $15.2 million. The six-bedroom and nine-bathroom sprawler includes a state-of-the-art fifteen-seat home theater, while the manicured grounds offer rolling carpets of lush grass, a swimming pool and a basketball court.