‘The Walking Dead’ Producer David Alpert Shelters in $15.2 Million Brentwood Estate

For the past decade, AMC’s smash hit series “The Walking Dead” has been ruling airwaves and capturing the hearts of zombie-loving binge viewers around the globe. What began as a humble comic book series has grown into a multimedia empire with spinoff shows, books, games and an upcoming feature film franchise, and has reaped incredible financial rewards for Skybound Entertainment, the media juggernaut that produces the show and its related products.

For David Alpert, who co-cofounded Skybound with Robert Kirkman, the success has beget his $15.2 million acquisition of an eyeball-captivating estate in prime Brentwood, on L.A.’s post Westside. The decidedly louche, mostly single-story residence has nearly 10,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms — all of them ensuite — and nine baths, perfect for incontinent guests and residents alike.

Set on a one-acre knoll with over-the-treetops views of the Pacific Ocean and L.A.’s Westside, the contemporary manor was originally built in 1962. But the place has undergone multiple renovations over the decades since, to the point where most details of the original house have long since faded beyond the point of recognition. By the turn of the millennium, the property — once owned by William Morris Agency president Jerry Katzman — had become a bastardized architectural nightmare with a clashing variety of styles.

In 2011, the house was sold for $6.3 million to a married pair of very sociable art collectors, who subsequently spent years — and undoubtedly another small fortune — on a down-to-the-studs remodel and expansion of the house that transformed the oddball, vaguely Spanish/Mediterranean mishmash into a sleek architectural compound that’s ideal for large-scale entertaining and the display of a trophy art collection.

Walled, gated and high-hedged for privacy, the estate features a long driveway that meanders past the formal entryway before dead-ending in a motorcourt set before a three-car attached garage. At the home’s entrance, double doors swing open into a light-flooded, skylight-topped atrium that’s vaguely Ecclesiastical in nature. Beyond that, light brown hardwood floors flow throughout the home’s public spaces. The massive living, dining and family rooms all open to various terraces via endless rows of French doors. An chic kitchen has a center island with breakfast bar and the expected full array of designer appliances.

The master suite, accessed via a long gallery-like hallway, lies at one end of the house and includes a private office, yoga studio and fireplace. There are two other bedrooms near the master — an ideal living situation for young children — plus three additional ensuite beds at the opposite end of the home, in the two-story portion of the structure. There’s also a gym, basketball area and home theater, not to mention endless options for alfresco dining on one of the property’s many patios, all serviced by a full outdoor kitchen with built-in BBQ.

Alpert currently resides in the Hollywood Hills with his longtime wife, part-time film actor Mia Riverton, in a walled and gated ridge-top property. Records show the couple first walked into that house almost exactly a decade ago, for about $2.8 million.

Ginger Glass of Compass held the listing; Hana Ogawa of Keller Williams repped Alpert.