‘The Simpsons’ Producer Richard Sakai Lists Sprawling Mulholland Drive Compound

For the first time since the 1990s, a rambling compound tucked into the mountains high above Beverly Hills has popped up for sale. Owned by prolific, Emmy-winning TV and film producer Richard Sakai (“The Simpsons,” “Jerry Maguire”), the nearly 3-acre estate offers two separate houses with two different addresses fortified behind two separate gates, plus a variety of other resort-style amenities.

Set well back from L.A.’s iconic Mulholland Drive on a private side road, the celebrified estate is up for grabs in two parts — with the larger (2.5-acre) estate asking $5.995 million, while the smaller house next door carries a $2.395 million pricetag.

Spanning nearly 8,000 square feet, the larger main residence packs in three full floors of living space, beginning with a light-filled main level where there are high ceilings, dozens of windows, and blonde-hued hardwood floors. Olive green accents and medium brown wood trim adds some visual spice to the interiors, which wrap around a byzantine floorplan and include a kitchen with commercial-grade stainless appliances, a master suite with a massive patio and long views over the San Fernando Valley, four additional bedrooms on the home’s lower level, and a basement-level screening room.

Originally built in 1959, the sprawling structure has been remodeled into a ranch-style estate with a quasi-Japanese design twist. That motif extends to the grounds, where there are walkways lined by thick walls of bamboo, and a pagoda-style guesthouse with walls of windows and a full kitchen. Other spaces include a sports court, children’s playground, vegetable gardens, fruit trees, and a lagoon-style swimming pool.

As for the one-story ranch house next door, the listing describes that property as a “fixer or teardown,” and includes no photos of the interiors, though the flat half-acre lot notably includes a large swimming pool and substantial swath of grassy lawn, plus peek-a-boo Valley views.

Should they get anywhere near the $8.4 million total asking price for both properties, Sakai and his fashion designer wife Amber stand to make a proverbial killing. Records reveal he picked up the homes — the larger one in 1998, the smaller one some years later — for a relatively paltry $3.8 million.

Juliette Hohnen and Annie Stewart of Douglas Elliman hold the listings.