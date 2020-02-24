×

Television Producer Jan DeWitt Lists Secluded Santa Barbara Retreat

Location:
Santa Barbara, Calif.
Price:
$1.695 million
Size:
(approx.) 2,000 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Veteran television producer Jan DeWitt has listed his rustic canyon retreat in the ruggedly affluent foothills above Santa Barbara, Calif., with an asking price of almost $1.7 million. Tax records indicate that DeWitt, who produced dozens of episodes of the late 1990s series “The Pretender” and the early Aughts series “Judging Amy” before he went on to produce nearly 250 episodes of the syndicated crime dramedy “Bones,” worked with British architect Donald Hoppen, a student of Frank Lloyd Wright, to design and build the house in the early 1980s. Reclaimed and custom wood elements throughout the house include Koa from Hawaii, Madrone from Northern California, Honduran Mahogany and, used for the floorboards on the second floor, reclaimed wood from the San Francisco pier.

Squirreled down a pretty, semi-private driveway on nearly 1.25 thickly wooded acres overlooking Mission Creek, and clad entirely in vertical strips of redwood, the unusually semi-circular, cabin-inspired residence residence has two bedrooms and two bathrooms in about 2,000 square feet. Two additional spaces, one attached and one detached, offer flexible options for a home office, fitness room and/or guest quarters.

An airy, curved space anchored by a fireplace constructed of rough-cut stones collected on the property, the combination living and dining room features custom-laid hardwood floors, a carefully engineered, radial-shaped exposed wood ceiling and four sets of full-height French doors that open to a large, wrap-around deck. Casually open to the dining room, the up-to-date kitchen is arranged around a large island with granite countertops and custom-crafted Koa wood cabinets. Besides a restored vintage range, the appliances are thoroughly modern and there’s also walk-in pantry area.

The unconventionally shaped guest bedroom is located on the main floor, just inside the front door and next to a bathroom. An open-tread staircase with a charming ship’s rope handrail makes a tight curl around the fireplace as it ascends to a lofted den that overlooks the living room. Also upstairs are a tree house-like master bedroom, an updated bathroom and two decks with leafy views into the surrounding trees.

Shaded and surrounded by mature oak trees, the desirably private and idyllic property offers a variety of decks and patios with meditative views of the natural environment, a hot tub and a chicken coop.

The listing is held by Kat Hitchcock of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

