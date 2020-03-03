Steven Chasman Seeks Parting With Pacific Palisades Estate

Film producer Steve Chasman, one of the handful of executive producers of the 2019 blockbuster action pic “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbes & Shaw,” and a producer for the upcoming Arnold Schwarzenegger crime-comedy “Kung Fury 2,” has his estate in the L.A. neighborhood of Pacific Palisades up for grabs at nearly $15 million. That’s a significant price-chop for a property that first came available almost a year ago with an in-hindsight too-gutsy asking price of almost $17 million. Tax records show the casually sophisticated, Southern California-meets-South of France spread was acquired by Chasman more than 13 years ago for a tetch less than $6.9 million. Tucked securely into a low-profile, pricey and prestigious guard-gated enclave, the comprehensively updated, late-1980s, Mediterranean-inspired villa sits on almost 1.25 enviably private, ocean-view acres with six bedrooms and six bathrooms in close to 6,200 square feet.

A huge, arched picture window in the foyer perfectly frames a postcard-ready view over the Pacific Ocean, and the cavernous living room features a palace-worthy carved-stone fireplace and a soaring, exposed-wood cathedral ceiling. The sun-filled dining room is lined with arched windows and French doors, while the high-end kitchen, decked out with money-green granite countertops on snow-white cabinets, is open to an informal dining area and family room. Beyond the family room, a black-walled state-of-the-art screening room has tiered seating and, for added film-watching ambiance, a fireplace.

A lofted library at the top of the main staircase leads to several guest bedrooms and a sprawling master suite where glass sliders in the sitting area disappear into the walls and open the airy room to a slim terrace with soothingc, tree-framed ocean views. The suite additionally offers a small library/office or dressing room and a snazzily rehabbed bathroom with marble-sheathed shower and two-person soaking tub.

Many rooms on the main floor spill out to a massive, stone-paved and stone-balustraded terrace with built-in barbecue. There’s a discreetly tucked-away children’s playground, and a lush sweep of sun-dappled lawn connects the residence to a picturesque, boutique hotel-like swimming pool and trellis-covered pergola surrounded by mature specimen trees.

The listing is held by Steve Sawai and Andrea Pilot at Compass.