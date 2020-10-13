Steve Levitan Lists Malibu Beach House

Though their acrimonious, tabloid-reported divorce was finalized about two years ago, powerhouse television writer/producer Steve Levitan, creator of the megahit sitcom “Modern Family” and, before that, the David Spade-starring series “Just Shoot Me!”, and Krista Levitan are just now getting around to selling their beachfront family home that overlooks Lechuza Cove at the sandy western end of Malibu’s Broad Beach.

Priced at just under $16 million, the unconventional multi-story Cape Cod inspired California contemporary was acquired by the Levitans about 18 years ago for $5.4 million. At about 6,700 square feet, the elevator-equipped multi-level home is one of the largest along Broad with six en suite bedrooms — five of them with panoramic ocean views — and seven bathrooms spread between the three-story beachfront main house and additional living spaces nestled into the hillside under the street-level three-car garage.

Though there are stairs for those looking for a workout, an elevator is the most efficient and least strenuous way to get from the entrance to the lowest level of the main house where the main living and entertaining spaces are located. The dining area benefits from its convenient spot between the high-end kitchen and a party-sized wet bar, while the double height living room and an adjoining lounge area in front of a stacked stone fireplace spill out to a roomy terrace above the beach with retractable canvas shades that modulate light and shade.

Soaring ceilings give the three-room ocean-facing main bedroom a sense of volume and space, a beige marble fireplace warms the cozy sitting room and a private deck offers whitewater coastline views. There’s also a couple of huge, cedar-lined closets, a spa-worthy travertine-tiled bathroom, and a lofted workout space with an ocean-view study.

The property is represented by a constellation of top real estate agents: Kimberley Pfeiffer of Compass, Tony Mark and Russell Grether of The Mark & Grether Group at Compass and Don Richstone of Coldwell Banker.

The Levitans previously owned a more than 8,300-square-foot custom-built New England-style traditional mansion along one of the swankiest streets in L.A.’s tony Brentwood area that was sold in early 2017 — the year following their split — for $9.77 million to “Late Late Show” host James Corden. Several months later the erstwhile couple’s newly built 10,000-square-foot modern farmhouse on a plum street in Santa Monica was sold for a record shattering $41 million (and change) to Kevin Washington, younger son of Montana-based billionaire businessman Dennis Washington.