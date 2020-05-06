Steve Blackman Snags Modern Farmhouse

Canadian television writer-producer Steve Blackman, creator, executive producer and showrunner for Netflix’s superhero black comedy “The Umbrella Academy,” has ponied up $5.25 million for a brand-new Modern Farmhouse style residence in a low-key but coveted and convenient area of L.A.’s proto-suburban Encino community. As are most of the large homes along the leafy street, the family-sized residence sits behind gates, this one on an irregularly shaped parcel of more than half an acre with five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in roughly 7,200 casually deluxe square feet.

A grand double-height entrance gallery and stair hall is flanked in traditional fashion by formal living and dining rooms, the former with book-matched white marble fireplace and the latter with overscale herringbone-pattern wood floor. Just off the dining room is a climate-controlled walk-in wine cellar. At the back of the house, the chef-accommodating kitchen — it’s chockablock with two islands and top-grade fittings — is open to a family room anchored by a TV-surmounted fireplace sheathed in charcoal-colored stone. There’s also a sumptuously appointed, state-of-the-art home theater. Guest bedrooms are all en suite, while the master retreat offers a sitting area with fireplace, two fitted walk-in closets, a lavish bathroom and a large terrace with 180-degree views of the surrounding treetops.

The family room and kitchen spill out through disappearing walls of glass to the backyard, where a sexy, zero-edge swimming pool and spa is complimented by a poolside pavilion with pool bath. Other creature comforts include a fire pit, an outdoor kitchen and a not especially attractive but smartly and discreetly placed sports court.

The property was listed with Adi Livyatan and Rodeo Realty; Craig Knizek at The Agency represented Blackman.

The former divorce attorney, who got his start co-creating the Canadian series “The Associates,” then the most expensive TV series ever made in Canada, was the co-showrunner and executive producer for the ABC medical drama “Private Practice” before he was nominated for an Emmy in 2017 for his efforts on the FX limited series “Fargo.”