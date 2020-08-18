Steve Blackman Sheds Bel Air Bungalow

Having already bought a brand new — and much bigger — house in a coveted Encino neighborhood, powerhouse TV writer and producer Steve Blackman has sold his unpretentious (albeit still multimillion-dollar) former home in the upper reaches of L.A.’s hilly and swank Bel Air, for $2.2 million, $5,000 over asking price.

Nominated for an Emmy in 2017 for his work on the series “Fargo,” The “Umbrella Academy” co-creator owned the updated 1950s ranch-style bungalow for seven years, snatching it up in 2013 for a smidgen less than $1.8 million. Perched above the street amid mature trees and lush plantings atop an ivy-covered slope, the single-level home’s wood floored and white walled interiors contain four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in close to 2,600 square feet.

A huge flagstone fireplace anchors the living and dining room where French doors lead to the backyard. The updated kitchen is fresh and bright if a bit basic, with a cute built-in banquette for informal meals.A spacious family room features a whitewashed masonry fireplace and a cushioned window seat between built-in storage and display cabinets. One of the three guest bedrooms works wells as a home office with a full wall of built-in bookshelves; the not especially large primary bedroom includes a roomy travertine-tiled bathroom.

Set against a dense, luxuriant wall of trees and tropical plantings, the artificially turfed backyard incorporates a vine-draped pergola over a cozy patio outside the living and dining room, as well as a built-in grill and a swimming pool.

The property was jointly listed with Debra Jaffe and Craig Knizek of The Agency. The buyer was repped by Niki Vale at Sotheby’s Intl. Realty.

Blackman, who has written and produced for the primetime hit series “Bones” and “Private Practice,” significantly upgraded and upsized earlier this year when he dropped $5.25 million for an approximately 7,200-square-foot modern farmhouse-style abode in Encino. Set behind gates, the house has five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms and, alongside a trendy zero-edge swimming pool, an open-air cabana complete with fireplace and bathroom.