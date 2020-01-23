‘South Park’s’ Matt Stone Seeks $4.5 Million for Venice Architectural

The longtime Venice Beach, Calif., home of “South Park” co-creator Matt Stone, who also co-developed with Trey Parker the gleefully sacrilegious, Tony and Grammy winning Broadway musical “The Book of Mormon,” is on the block at close to $4.5 million. Purchased in 2005 for $3.25 million and situated on a rare double lot in a sought after neighborhood just outside the über-fashionable Abbott Kinney shopping and dining district, the airy architectural is sequestered behind a secured gate and almost completely invisible behind a dense thicket of tropical plantings with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in just over 2,900 square feet.

Just inside the front door the living room features chunky wood support columns, slender wood beams across the ceiling and gigantic floor-to-ceiling windows that slide open for an effortless transition to the outdoor living spaces. A thick column that houses back-to-back fireplaces divides the living room from a voluminous, double-height dining room encircled by a second floor gallery and overlooked by a lofted office space with built-in desk and storage. At the back of the house, a gourmet kitchen with designer appliances is arranged around a large island and open to a sun-filled informal dining area that also adjoins the living room. A fancifully tiled staircase climbs to the second floor where two guest and family bedrooms share a bathroom sheathed in mossy green tiles, while the high-ceilinged master suite, also upstairs, includes a Juliet balcony, a walk-in closet and a dynamically turquoise-tiled bathroom with jetted tub and separate shower area.

The lushly landscaped yard offers a variety of spots to relax amid tropical plantings. Just outside the living room there’s a tile-accented in-ground spa next to a linear fire pit and a detached three-car garage is converted to flexible-use living space with an attached bathroom.

The property is listed with Kerry Ann Sullivan and Tami Halton Pardee, both of Halton Pardee and Partners.

Stone owns another Venice Beach property, an itty-bitty cottage on a coveted street that tax records indicate was scooped up in 2003 for not quite $800,000, and until recently he maintained a full-floor, four-bedroom loft with a city-view roof terrace in New York City’s Flatiron District that was acquired in 2008 for $5.15 million and, after first coming to market it in May 2018 with an entirely unrealistic $7.5 million price tag, finally sold in April 2019 for $6.15 million.