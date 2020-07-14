‘Seabiscuit’ Producer Gary Barber Lists L.A. Penthouse

An airy, light-filled penthouse atop a prestigious tower along L.A.’s ritzy Wilshire Corridor, owned by Spyglass Media Group co-founder Gary Barber, has come to market at nearly $6.5 million. The prolific film producer, whose dozens of credits include the money-minting thriller “The Sixth Sense” and the blockbuster cult classics “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” and its sequel “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls,” has owned the close-to-4,300-square-foot city-view aerie since 2003 when tax records show it traded at $3.5 million.

Now co-listed with Stephen Apelian and Joyce Rey at Coldwell Banker Realty, the impressive, if somewhat dated, four-bedroom and 5.5-bathroom duplex penthouse carries homeowner fees that run more than $3,800 a month. Some of the more unique features of the generously terraced unit include a double-height living room with fireplace, automatic window shades and, in addition to a grand semicircular staircase, a private elevator between the penthouse’s two floors.

The eat-in kitchen spills out to a large terrace though floor-to-ceiling glass sliders, and the owner’s retreat pampers with three closets and two travertine-tiled bathrooms with open views over the city. Building residents are provided with a variety of amenities, including a secured and attended lobby, a private library and separate entertaining lounge, private wine storage, tranquil gardens and a heated lap pool.

Almost two years ago, the “Seabiscuit” producer, an executive producer on the upcoming fifth installment of the sensationally successful “Scream” franchise, dropped $14 million on a city-view parcel of more than half-an-acre in Beverly Hills that, according to marketing materials from the time of the sale, transferred with plans and permits in place for an ultra-modern villa of almost 11,000 square feet. And, since 2009, when it was acquired for a mite more than $16.1 million, Barber has owned a lavish, oceanfront Mediterranean villa just north of San Diego, in the tony seaside town of La Jolla, that was briefly for sale in 2014 at not quite $27 million.